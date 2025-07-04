How to get the Egg of Absolute Zero in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 has kicked off an exciting egg hunt, offering players the chance to grab limited UGCs and Badges. The event features numerous elemental eggs segregated into 10 biomes. Interestingly, by collecting all eggs in a particular biome, you can unlock a rarer egg and get a limited cosmetic item. The Egg of Absolute Zero is one such egg that is associated with the Ice Biome.

This guide details all the requirements for getting and hatching the Egg of Absolute Zero in Roblox The Hatch 2025.

Requirements for getting the Egg of Absolute Zero in The Hatch 2025

The Ice Biome is near Howling Heights (Image via Roblox)

The Egg of Absolute Zero can be acquired from the Ice Biome. However, you need to first discover the biome and then collect each of the 10 Ice eggs in Roblox The Hatch. These eggs can be found in particular games, the names of which can be seen by accessing the portal in the Ice Biome.

Follow these steps to quickly find the Ice Biome and access its associated portal:

Launch the Hatch on Roblox.

Teleport to Howling Heights. It is the northernmost region.

Head past the Leaderboard that features the names of players with the most eggs.

Your character will start skating on an ice sheet. After covering some distance, a cutscene will reveal the location of the Ice portal.

Enter the Ice portal and play any of the games to find the Ice eggs.

Ice eggs can only be found if you enter experiences from the Game Hub in The Hatch 2025. Moreover, there is a high chance of you getting several duplicate eggs in the games. The dupes aren't entirely worthless because they can be combined in the Merging Station to create higher rarity ones.

The names and rarities of the Ice eggs are as follows:

Egg of Winter (Common)

Egg of Flurry (Common)

Egg of Snowdrift (Common)

Egg of Permafrost (Common)

Egg of Rime (Common)

Egg of Blizzard (Primal)

Egg of Tundra (Primal)

Egg of Glaciers (Primal)

Egg of Avalanche (Primal)

Egg of the Auroch (Mythic)

When the collection is complete, arrows will appear on the screen, guiding you to the Egg of Absolute Zero obtainment area in the Ice Biome.

Games that contain Ice eggs in The Hatch 2025

The Game Hub for finding Ice eggs (Image via Roblox)

The following list features the Roblox games that contain Ice eggs:

Impostor| Among Us

Mansion Tycoon

Tower Heroes

Parkour Rush

A Wolf Or Other

RoVille

Glide to Hell Obby!

Red vs Blue Plane Wars!

Battle Ages

Supermarket Simulator

SPECTER

Bathroom Attack

Find the Toilet Rainbow Morphs backrooms

Realistic Hood Testing

Saber Showdown

School Bus Simulator 24

Adopt a Cute Cat!

Be NPC or Die!

Boys VS Girls Capture Flag!

7 Days to Live

Boxywood

Ragdoll

Bid Battles!

Anime Adventures (AA)

Edward the Man-Eating Train

Skibi Defense

Escape Running Head

Fabled Legacy! RPG

Anime Fantasy Kingdom

Color Block Run

Image Block Run

Escape the Carnival of Terror Obby!

Gym Star Simulator

Snake Simulator

Team School Escape!

oMega Obby

Obby But You're on a Bike

Ultimate Ragdoll Playground

Mega Mansion Tycoon

Sail and Sink Simulator!

Anime Paint by Numbers

Despite the long list, you don't have to play all of them to complete your collection. A single game can contain multiple different eggs.

How to hatch the Egg of Absolute Zero

The Egg of Absolute Zero (Image via Roblox)

Similar to the hatching process for other eggs, you can crack open the Egg of Absolute Zero by taking it to a particular spot. It is indicated by a broken yellow egg icon on the HUD. Upon reaching the spot in the Ice Biome, the egg will hatch, rewarding the player with the Staff of Frozen Custard.

Besides the free reward, you can acquire the Staff of the Gelatomancer by making the associated Robux purchase from the Inventory menu.

FAQs

How can I get the Egg of Absolute Zero?

You can get this rare egg in the Ice Biome after collecting all 10 Ice eggs.

What are the rewards from the Egg of Absolute Zero?

Players can get the Staff of Frozen Custard and its variant, the Staff of the Gelatomancer, from the egg.

Is it possible to merge Primal Ice eggs to get a Mythic Ice egg?

Yes, you can merge Primal eggs to get a Mythic.

