How to get the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 offers players to chance to get exclusive UGCs and Badges by participating in egg hunts. There are over a hundred elemental eggs with diverse rarities, which in turn unlock eggs that contain rare items. Likewise, the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom is a highly prized possession because it gives the player an amazing backpack.
This guide details all the requirements for acquiring the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom in Roblox The Hatch 2025.
Requirements for getting the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom
To obtain the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom, first discover the Water Biome in Roblox The Hatch. It is the west side of the map near Emerald Wilds. If you haven't unlocked the location yet, follow these simple steps:
- Launch The Hatch and teleport to the Shifting Shores.
- Turn around to see the many gliders in the biome.
- Interact with the multi-colored glider in the middle. It will take you to Emerald Wilds.
- After spawning in Emerald Wilds, run straight and dive into the water.
- Keep swimming till you find the underwater portal.
After discovering the Water Biome and its associated portal, find all 10 Water eggs to acquire the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom. These eggs are scattered across multiple experiences, so keep your eyes peeled to complete the collection.
The 10 Water eggs and their rarities in The Hatch 2025 are
- Egg of Oasis (Common)
- Egg of Torrent (Common)
- Egg of Cascade (Common)
- Egg of Current (Common)
- Egg of Mist (Common)
- Egg of Vortex (Primal)
- Egg of Atlantis (Primal)
- Egg of Riptide (Primal)
- Egg of Cloudburst (Primal)
- Egg of the Leviathan (Mythic)
Check and play the games that contain Water eggs by entering the aforementioned underwater portal. Given that the event-exclusive eggs only spawn if you access games from The Hatch, you'll need to use the portal several times during the hunt.
All Water portal games in The Hatch 2025
The following list features all the games where you can find Water eggs:
- HAPPY
- GREAT SCHOOL BREAKOUT
- King Legacy
- Twilight Daycare!
- Race Clicker
- Impossible Squid Game! Glass Bridge!
- 3-2-1 Blast Off Simulator
- World Roleplay
- Laundry Simulator
- SUPER IMPOSSIBLE OBBY
- Tongue Battles
- Evolution Ragdoll
- Forgotten Worlds
- Bike of Hell
- +1 Unlimited World
- Sonic Showdown
- Water Physics
- Obby But You're on Roller Skates
- Obby But You Can't Jump
- ESCAPE EVIL GRANDMA!
- Zombie Uprising
- Mega Princess Tycoon
- Elemental Powers Tycoon
- Nightmare Run
- Epic Egg Hunt 2025
- Ballroom Dance
- Savannah Life
- Horse Valley
- Anime Power Defense
- Who's The Killer?
- Dog!
- Football Fusion 2
- META LOCK
- Podcast Tycoon
- Pass The Bomb!
- MR YUMMY'S SUPERMARKET
- Glass Bridge Pro: Squid Game
- Speedster Roleplay
- Horse World
Some of the best games for finding the Water eggs are Tongue Battles, +1 Unlimited World, Football Fusion 2, Speedster Roleplay, and Horse World. These will keep you hooked to the screens in the ensuing egg hunt.
How to hatch the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom
Once you have collected all the Water eggs, acquire the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom in the Water Biome. You will be led to the obtainment area by several arrows on the HUD.
The hatching area is indicated by a yellow egg icon on the screen. The moment your character gets close to it, a brief cutscene will show the egg cracking open and giving the reward, akin to when the Egg of the Runaway Supernova is hatched.
The Egg of the Churning Maelstrom gives the Eggquarium Backpack. You can also get the Midnight Eggquarium Backpack by making the associated Robux purchase in the Inventory menu.
FAQs on The Hatch 2025
How can I get the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom?
You can get the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom by collecting all 10 Water eggs.
Is it possible to convert low-rarity Water eggs to high-rarity ones?
Yes, you can merge Common Water eggs in the Trading Station to get Primal-rarity eggs.
What are the rewards from the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom?
The Eggquarium Backpack can be obtained from this egg. Premium players can also acquire the starry and dreamy Midnight Eggquarium Backpack.
