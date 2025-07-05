How to get Egg of the Cyclone's Eye in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch 2025 is a time-limited egg hunt event encompassing hundreds of experiences. During its run, you can explore biomes, collect elemental eggs, and finish your collection to get cosmetics and badges. Similarly, the Egg of the Cyclone's Eye requires you to collect all 10 Air eggs from games like Borderland, Fisch, Project Bakamitai, and Musical Chairs.
This guide includes all the information about the Egg of the Cyclone's Eye in the ongoing The Hatch.
Requirements for getting Egg of the Cyclone's Eye in The Hatch 2025
In Roblox The Hatch, the Egg of the Cyclone's Eye can be acquired after discovering the Air Biome and collecting 10 Air eggs.
To find the eggs in participating experiences, you must enter them from the Air portal in the biome. Finding portals during the event is fairly straightforward because they are highlighted by a green swirling icon on the HUD.
Unlocking the Air Biome is tricky because it is hidden among the clouds. Follow these steps to find it and its associated portal:
- Fast travel to Howling Heights in the north of the map.
- Turn around and head to the area surrounded by clouds.
- An updraft will launch you on a bridge. Keep moving straight until a cutscene reveals the location of the Air portal.
- Notice the platforms on your left. Use them to parkour to the portal.
- Enter the portal, double-tap a game, and then hit "Play" to enter the experience.
While a game drops eggs from its designated elemental category, the specific eggs are randomized for each player. You may get a Common egg, whereas another player may get a Primal egg from the same game. Thus, to complete your collection and get the Egg of the Cyclone's Eye, you'll need to rely on RNG luck.
Like other Biome eggs, the 10 Air eggs are segregated into Common, Primal, and Mythic rarities. Their names are listed below:
- Egg of Whirlwind (Common)
- Egg of Updraft (Common)
- Egg of Atmosphere (Common)
- Egg of Tempest (Common)
- Egg of Zephyrs (Common)
- Egg of Nimbus (Primal)
- Egg of Cirrus (Primal)
- Egg of Cumulus (Primal)
- Egg of Stratus (Primal)
- Egg of the Huma (Mythic)
If there are several duplicate eggs in your inventory, consider trading or merging them. Both the Trading and Merging Stations are located in Shifting Shores.
All games that contain Air eggs in The Hatch
There are a total of 36 experiences containing Air eggs in The Hatch:
- Princess Tycoon
- Spray Paint!
- Toilet Roleplay
- Good or Bad Obby
- Spider-Man Simulator
- Mega Noob Simulator
- Pick a Slide
- Project Bakamitai
- Kohau Hibachi Restaurant
- LewisLife RP
- MINGLE (Carousel Game)
- Fisch
- Pilfering Pirates
- My Hello Kitty Cafe
- Rarity Factory Tycoon
- Dig to Earth's Core
- Magnet Fishing
- Washiez Car Wash
- Borderland
- YouTube Simulator Z
- Dummy Counter Your Friends
- Musical Chairs
- HCBB 9v9 2.0
- Tung Tung Tung Tower
- Dog Walk
- Smoothie Factory Tycoon
- Weaponry
- Drive the train to the end
- Punch Simulator
- Saiyan Battlegrounds
- Speed Run 4
- SPLASH - Skate & Music
- Creatures of Sonaria
- Ragdoll Engine
- Play Cats Morphs: Friends Rescue
- BAD CAT
Among the list, Spider-Man Simulator, Rarity Factory Tycoon, and Musical Chairs are perfect choices for egg hunts because they require minimal exploration.
Rewards from the Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye
The Egg of the Cyclone's Eye provides a coveted UGC item. To hatch it, teleport to the Air Bome and approach the spot indicated by a cracked yellow egg on the screen. It is below the Air portal that lets you access the Game Hub.
Once hatched, the Egg of the Cyclone's Eye rewards the player with the Sunny Side Aura, while the Dark Side of the Egg Aura can be purchased separately from the Solstice item pack.
FAQs on The Hatch 2025
Where is the Air Biome?
The Air Biome can be found in Howling Heights.
How do I access the portal in the Air Biome?
You can access the portal by simply stepping inside it.
What is the free reward from the Egg of the Cyclone’s Eye?
Sunny Side Aura is the free reward from the egg.
