How to get the Egg of the Grasping Dark in The Hatch 2025

Roblox The Hatch is a platform-wide event featuring a massive egg hunt across multiple participating experiences. Each egg belongs to a particular element, and completing the collection grants players UGCs. The Egg of the Grasping Dark requires you to get every Darkness egg by searching, trading, or merging. It provides a valuable reward, making the egg hunt worthwhile.
In this guide, you'll learn everything there is to know about the Egg of the Grasping Dark, including its collection requirements and rewards.
Requirements for getting the Egg of the Grasping Dark in The Hatch 2025
The Egg of the Grasping Dark can be unlocked in the Darkness Biome after completing a few requirements. First, you must find the biome by entering a whirlpool located in the Shifting Shores region. Next, collect each of the 10 Darkness eggs in The Hatch 2025.
Finding the Darkness Biome is tricky because it is underwater, similar to the Water Biome, where you can hatch the Egg of the Churning Maelstrom. Here's how to find the biome and access its associated portal:
- Launch The Hatch and teleport to Shifting Shores.
- Take the pathway in front of you, decorated with carnivalesque origami.
- Keep heading down the path till you find a giant whirlpool.
- Dive into the whirlpool. Once you are underwater, a cutscene will reveal the location of the Darkness portal.
- Enter the portal to check and play the games that contain Darkness eggs.
The event-exclusive eggs only spawn in a participating Roblox experience when it is accessed from the Game Hub portal in The Hatch. Thus, you must use the Darkness portal several times to complete the egg collection.
The name of each Darkness egg and its rarity are provided below:
- Egg of Night (Common)
- Egg of Void (Common)
- Egg of Murk (Common)
- Egg of Shadow (Common)
- Egg of Dusk (Common)
- Egg of Occlusion (Primal)
- Egg of Abyss (Primal)
- Egg of Eclipse (Primal)
- Egg of Penumbra (Primal)
- Egg of the Barghest (Mythic)
A single game can provide duplicates as well as different eggs. Interestingly, even the duplicates are valuable. They increase your Leaderboard score and help you create higher-rarity eggs in the Merging Station.
All games that contain Darkness eggs in The Hatch 2025
Players can find Darkness eggs in 33 games, including Brainrot Evolution and Jetpack Training.
- Carry an Aquarium
- Isles of Ravos
- Mic Up
- Impossible Squid Game! Glass Bridge 2
- Entity Fishing
- Puppy Game
- [Free Admin]
- Brainrot Evolution
- Weird Strict Dad
- Catwalk Show
- Ice Fishing Simulator
- Pop It Trading
- Cat Trip
- Dead Rivers
- Grumpy Gran
- Demon Blade
- Miss Kitty
- 2 Player Duck Tycoon
- Death Penalty
- Undertale Test Place Reborn
- Peroxide
- Burger Game
- 100 Players Musical Chairs
- Car Crash
- Retro Studio
- Silly Simon Says
- Dudes Battlegrounds
- Find the Hamster
- Daycare
- Jetpack Training
- Draw & Donate
- Granny
- Aladia PVP
If you prefer relaxing experiences, consider embarking on an egg hunt in Cat Trip, Daycare, Ice Fishing Simulator, and Draw & Donate.
How to hatch the Egg of the Grasping Dark
Hatching the Egg of the Grasping Dark is straightforward. After claiming the egg from the Darkness Biome, you will be directed to the hatching spot by a long thin marker. When you reach the spot, the egg will automatically hatch and present you with the reward.
The Egg of the Grasping Dark gives the Eggalodon Tail. Premium players will get not only this particular accessory but also its variant, the Electro Eggalodon Tail.
FAQs on The Hatch 2025
Where is the Darkness Biome?
The Darkness Biome is northeast of Shifting Sands, accessible from a whirlpool.
How many biomes does the event world feature?
There are 10 biomes related to the event.
What is the cost of the premium-only Electro Eggalodon Tail?
The individual cost of the Electro Eggalodon Tail is 60 Robux. You can also get it for free as a part of the Solstice Item pack, which costs 1200 Robux.
