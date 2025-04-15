How to get Eto v2 in Ghoul://Re

For Ghouls, a Kagune is a very important piece of equipment that helps them take out threats and enemies in Ghoul://Re. There are a plethora of Kagune types, but the one you get depends on your luck. That's because each Kagune belongs to a specific rarity, and acquiring the rarest one is tough. If you are lucky, you may get a legendary one like the Eto — a single wing on your back that can deal extreme damage to the enemy.
To maximize the potential of Eto, you can evolve or upgrade it to Eto v2 in Ghoul://Re. By doing this, you will unlock a moveset that exceeds the capabilities of the base version. To help you evolve Eto, here's a guide for you.
How to evolve Eto into Eto v2 in Ghoul://Re
In this Roblox title, you will have to do the following tasks to get Eto v2:
Increase your RC
As with all the eligible Kagunes, increasing your RC to a certain amount is necessary for the evolution process. The amount of Kagunes you need to accumulate will depend on the rarity of Kagunes you have. A relatively rarer Kagune will require you to collect more RC than a common one. In this case, you will need to collect 200k to 350k RC or more.
To increase your RC, you will first have to knock an enemy out and then devour them. You can do this by going close to a knocked enemy and pressing CTRL + B. Also, interact with Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital to check your current RC.
Master your Kagune
Without completing this prerequisite, you can not acquire v2 of any Kagune in this game. For you to be able to evolve them, you must earn a B+ rating. This can be done by completing events and missions. Moreover, taking out enemies, mobs, and bosses, as well as raid bosses, is also a great way to increase ratings.
Consume Fragments
Once you have completed the above prerequisites, you should consume the necessary resources like the Rinkaku, Ukaku, Bikaku, and Koukau Fragments. To acquire the said Fragments, you can beat missions and raid bosses. Note that refined fragments won't be counted during this process.
For better results, it's advised that you use Kagune Sacs as well. You can get it by defeating mission and raid bosses.
Devour another Ghoul with 1/3 of your RC
The last step requires you to find and devour a fellow Ghoul that has 1/3 amount of your current RC. It can be anything like a boss or another player on the server.
Upon completing all the above steps, you will evolve Eto into Eto v2 in this experience.
All Eto v2 moves in Ghoul://Re
You can use the following moves after unlocking Eto v2:
- Critical move: Allows the user to spin at super speed and use their Kagune to slash the target multiple times.
- Punctured Lungs: Allows the user to impale the target with their Kagune and then slam them on the ground with brute force.
- Twirling Ambush: Allows the user to spin and slash the opponent multiple times as if they are inside a grinder.
- Clawing Pounce: Allows the user to impale the target and knock it on the floor. Then, the user straddles the opponent and impales the opponent multiple times, causing massive damage.
FAQs
How do I check my RC in Ghoul://Re?
You can check your current RC by interacting with an NPC called Doctor Mimir G. Mado at the Hospital.
How do I increase my ratings in Ghoul://Re?
You can increase your ratings by completing quests, beating bosses, raid bosses, etc.
What is the best Kagune in Ghoul://Re?
Takizawa is one of the best base Kagunes to use in this experience.
