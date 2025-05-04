How to get Fang of the Eclipse Rod in Fisch

Fisch rolled out a brand-new update featuring various things, including a new island and tons of other stuff. It also added a new late-game fishing rod, Fang of the Eclipse Rod, that players can obtain and utilize to fish for creatures in the vast ocean of the game. However, most players don't know how to get their hands on this brand-new rod.
Hence, this article offers a quick guide on how to unlock and add the Fang of the Eclipse Rod to your inventory.
A brief guide to obtaining the Fang of the Eclipse Rod in Fisch
While the good thing about the Fang of the Eclipse Rod is that it's completely free, the challenging aspect is that you must reach Level 2000 to unlock it. This means new players cannot obtain or use it in the game since it cannot be bought from a merchant. However, grinding till you reach Level 2000 is a mammoth task.
However, grinding to reach this level is worth the effort since Fisch's Fang of the Eclipse Rod offers decent stats that will let you sweep through almost every area in the game with ease. This is a good reward for reaching so far and staying patient throughout the process.
The best way to gain XP and raise your level is to keep fishing. You should also fully explore the map since you receive experience points for discovering new locations. The game also offers x2 XP during most weekends, which is ultimately the best time to grind and quickly gain a lot of levels.
Fang of the Eclipse Rod stats in Fisch
Now that you know how to obtain the Fang of the Eclipse Rod, it is time to gain information about its stats. While this fishing rod doesn't offer anything too splendid, it is still a decent rod that can be used for catching fish. Below are its complete stats for you to check out.
- Lure Speed: 80%
- Luck: 80%
- Control: 0.15
- Resilience: 20%
- Max Kg: 25000kg
The rod also comes with a 10% chance to apply the Solarblaze Mutation on a fish that you catch while using it. This mutation allows you to sell that fish for twice its original price. Apart from this, an Eclipse can boost almost every stat of the Fang of the Eclipse Rod along with its passive ability.
Below are the boosted stats of the rod during an Eclipse:
- Lure Speed: From 80% to 179% (+99% lure)
- Luck: From 80% to 330% (+250% luck)
- Control: From 0.15 to -0.15 (-0.3 control)
- Resilience: From 20 to -40 (-60 resilience added)
- Max Kg: From 25000kg to infinite Max Kg
FAQs about Fisch
Can you purchase the Fang of the Eclipse Rod in Fisch?
No, you cannot purchase this fishing rod in the game.
At what level does the Fang of the Eclipse Rod unlock in Fisch?
You must reach Level 2000 to unlock this rod.
How much Luck does the Fang of the Eclipse Rod offer in Fisch?
The rod offers 80% Luck in the game.
