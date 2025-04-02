How to get the Flamethrower Code in Dress to Impress

The latest Dress to Impress update celebrates April Fool's Day by sharing a couple of new codes with the community. While one of the codes has been directly provided by the developer, the other requires you to go through a couple of tasks before it reveals itself. However, the trouble might be worth it since it unlocks a flamethrower in the game.

This article offers a quick guide on how to find all the clues to unlock the Flamethrower Code in the game.

Where to get the Flamethrower Code in Dress to Impress

The emojis appear on top of the leaderboard (Image via Roblox)

Unlike the regular codes that the developer provides with the changelog, the Flamethrower Code requires you to go through certain hoops before you can find and use it. The code reveals itself once you find all the clues spread around the map.

Now, the first thing you must do is to start participating in the fashion shows and wait for the game to go into intermission. Note that you must be in the regular game version and not anything else like the Style Showdown mode. Next, head over to the leaderboard, and you will find a couple of emojis on it. The combination will be different for everybody.

You must find the individual emoji around the map (Image via Roblox)

Now, you must look for these emojis around the map. They can be found in the VIP room, the main lobby, the dressing area, or the intermission lobby. These emojis are little art stickers that are stuck in different places, like the side of a table or on the wall. Hence, you must look very carefully everywhere since the stickers can be easy to miss.

Click on this icon to open the code redeem window (Image via Roblox)

Each emoji will have a number in front of it. These numbers represent the Flamethrower's Code, which must be entered for redeeming the code. Note that you must enter these numbers in the same order as the emojis' combination on the leaderboard. So, once you have all the numbers, simply click on the code icon on the left side of the screen, enter the code, and then click on redeem.

To equip and use the Flamethrower, simply press 1 on your keyboard. Note that the Flamethrower Code only works for one day and it has already been a couple of hours since the update rolled out. Hence, you must hurry and find the code to unlock this item.

The other code that you can redeem

Redeem this code to get a new pair of shoes (Image via Roblox)

While the Flamethrower Code requires you to complete the tasks and look around, the developers have also revealed another code that you can simply redeem to obtain a free reward.

BADDIE4LIFE - You can obtain the Stiletto Heels with bows on them by redeeming this code.

FAQs about Dress to Impress

Can you directly redeem the Flamethrower Code in Dress to Impress?

No, you must find the code in your game to unlock the item.

Is the Flamethrower Code available for a limited time in Dress to Impress?

Yes, the code is only available for 24 hours since the release of the update that rolled out on April 1, 2025.

Where is the emoji combination in Dress to Impress?

The emoji combination is on top of the leaderboard.

