How to get Fox Lamp in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune Shrine offers various items to the players including a Fox Lamp in Blox Fruits. This is a legendary sword that can only be found on Kitsune Island. Since this area doesn't have a fixed spawn location, obtaining the Fox Lamp can be quite tricky.

Ad

The light of the Fox Lamp can be used to hurt enemies. This article explains how to find Kitsune Island, interact with the Kitsune Shrine, and get your hands on the Fox Lamp.

How to unlock the Fox Lamp in Blox Fruits

The Kitsune Shrine (Image via Roblox)

You can get the Fox Lamp through the Kitsune Shrine in this Roblox title. The Kitsune Shrine appears as a divine boulder that takes Azure Embers as offerings. If you manage to offer more than 15 Azure Embers to the shrine, there's a random chance that you will acquire the Fox Lamp. This is the only way to get this legendary sword.

Ad

Trending

The Kitsune Shrine is found on Kitsune Island and spawns only during a Full Moon event. When the island spawns, a message saying "A mysterious shrine has appeared in the sea" will pop up on the screen. Note that the exact location of this island won't be disclosed. However, it mostly appears on the edge of Sea Danger level 5 and Sea Danger level 6.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

Once you find Kitsune Island, the Kitsune Shrine will be located at its center. You only have five minutes before the island despawns. So circle the island and catch the Azure Embers. This resource looks like a blue flame and can be difficult to catch. Based on the amount of Azure Embers you offer, you will get one of the following rewards from the Kitsune Shrine.

Ad

Offering 10 to 14 Azure Embers will reward you with Beli or Fragmens.

Offering 15 to 25 Azure Embers will reward you with 750 Fragments, Kitsune Aura Color, Tailed Beast Title, Fox Lamp, Kitsune Mask, Kitsune Ribbon, or a physical Kitsune Fruit (0.1% chance).

If it's a bad day, you may get nothing as it is a game of luck.

Fox Lamp moveset in Blox Fruits

The Fox Lamp (Image via Roblox)

Following are the moves that you can enjoy after equipping the Fox Lamp.

Ad

Scorching Azure (Z move)

Requires 150 Mastery level

Allows the user to summon and shoot Azure Embers on the target. The Azure Embers will constantly do slashing damage like swarms to reduce the health of the enemy. At the end of the sequence, the enemy is lifted in the air, followed by an explosion.

Infernal Firestorm (X move)

Requires 350 Mastery

Allows the user to dash forward and unleash a blue fire that damages the target greatly. When held, the user can also do a little slash attack at the end of the blue fire attack.

Ad

Also check: How to get Full Body Aura in Blox Fruits

FAQs

How do I get the Fox Lamp in Blox Fruits?

The Fox Lamp is unlocked by offering more than 15 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine.

When does the Kitsune Shrine appear in Blox Fruits?

The Kitsune Shrine only appears during a Full Moon period in this experience.

Where to find the Azure Embers in Blox Fruits?

Azure Embers can be found around Kitsune Island but they move fast, hence, they are annoying to catch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024