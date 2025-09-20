How to get Frostpike seed in Grow a Garden

Frostpike is a Legendary-rarity seed in Grow a Garden, which debuted in the Admin Abuse preceding the release of the Fall Market Part 2 update. It can be obtained during the Awaken the Night King event by sacrificing multiple Divine or higher rarity fruits. This event has occurred four times to date, making Frostpike an exceptionally rare and valuable seed.

Here's everything you need to know about Frostpike and its related event in Grow a Garden.

How to acquire the Frostpike seed in Grow a Garden

The Awaken the Ice King event (Image via Roblox)

Frostpike is an exclusive reward in the Awaken the Ice King admin event. During the event, five pedestals appear on the map, on which a player needs to put fruits belonging to Divine, Prismatic, or Transcendent rarities. A fruit can be placed on a pedestal after every three seconds.

When all the pedestals are activated, a notification appears on the screen, mentioning the fruits that were sacrificed. It is followed by another message, this time from the Ice King, who thanks the player for setting him free and gives them a Frostpike seed as a reward.

The Awaken the Ice King event is remarkable. It triggers an entire weather shift, turning the in-game environment extremely cold. Additionally, it is the only weather event that offers players a chance to get a rare seed at the cost of several Divine or higher rarity fruits.

Given that Frostpike is tied to an admin weather event, you'll need to be patient to obtain it. Make sure to attend every Admin Abuse to potentially experience the Ice King-related event and acquire the seed.

Sale value of Frostpike seed

A giant Frostpike (Image via Roblox)

A Frostpike's produce has an average selling value of 45,000 Sheckles. As a result, it is particularly useful for new players who want to earn Sheckles quickly and be able to purchase items from the Fall markets.

Frostpike is a Flower-type plant in Grow a Garden. During the Fall Market Event, you can submit it to the Harvest Spirit NPC and get contribution points, provided that the tree requests such kinds of plants.

This Legendary plant can be affected by Mutations applied by Pets and weather events. However, there are no Mutations exclusive to it.

FAQs on Grow a Garden

Do fruits placed on the pedestals during the Awaken the Ice King event return to the player?

No, fruits placed on the pedestals do not return. They are essentially a sacrifice for acquiring the Frostpike seed.

What fruits can be used during the Awaken the Ice King event?

You can put fruits like Romanesco, Elder Strawberry, Sugar Apple, Beanstalk, and Grape on the pedestals during the event.

Is it possible to get a Frostpike seed via trade?

No, the game doesn't allow the trade of seeds at the moment.

