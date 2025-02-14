How to get Gold in Anime Adventures

Anime Adventures allows you to deal in multiple currencies to purchase items from various in-game shops. Gold is one such currency and can be used to purchase items like Raid Tickets, Evolution items, XP food, and so much more. Essentially, you need Gold to progress smoothly in this experience. Since there are no straightforward ways to get Gold, like with Gems, you might find it confusing to earn this currency.

Read on to learn about the fastest ways to farm Gold in Anime Adventures.

Best ways to get Gold in Anime Adventures

Following are a few of the best ways to farm Gold in this Roblox title. Make sure to use them during your playthrough to get rich soon.

Sell duplicate units

Sell unwanted units to get Gold (Image via Roblox)

While summoning, you may unlock the same unit multiple times. If you find any of the extra units useless, you can sell them for a good amount of Gold. To do so, you can follow the steps mentioned below.

Enter the Units menu on the left side of the screen.

menu on the left side of the screen. Click on a duplicate unit and select the Sell option.

option. Next, select all the duplicate units from your collection and click on the Sell button.

Remember, selling a unit with a higher rarity will give you more Gold. For example, you can get 1k Gold after selling a Legendary unit and 2k Gold after selling a Shiny unit.

Complete the Extra Gold Challenge

In the Challenge area, you can come across stages that reward Extra Gold upon completion. You can complete such stages to get rewarded with a decent amount of this currency. However, note that these stages don't come around often, so you must wait until it appears.

Complete events

You can complete various events in this title for rewards like special units, Gems, and even Gold. While you will have to wait for such an event to release, it will be completely worthwhile.

To stay up-to-date with the information regarding current or upcoming in-game events, you can join the developer's official Discord server.

Complete battlepass

Complete battlepass to get Gold (Image via Roblox)

The battlepass features various rewards that you can unlock. On multiple levels of the battlepass, you can get the Gold as a reward. To maximize your earnings, you can even purchase its premium version for 799 Robux. By purchasing the premium battlepass, you will unlock an extra slot and can earn almost double the amount of Gold.

FAQs

How do I get Gold in Anime Adventures?

You can get Gold by selling your units, completing events, battlepass, and Extra Gold Challenges.

How much does the battlepass cost in Anime Adventures?

The battlepass can be bought after spending 799 Robux in this experience.

How do I get Gems in Anime Adventures?

You can get Gems by simply completing quests and story acts.

