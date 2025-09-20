How to get Golden Carpet in Ball Troll Tower

The Golden Carpet is a free reward in Ball Troll Tower. Once acquired, it allows you to fly freely, which helps amass wins and unlock new skins for your ball. In this game, you control a rolling ball and navigate a trail filled with traps, complex designs, puzzles, and calculations. Your goal is to complete the trail and reach the end.

If you are new to the game, obtaining the Golden Carpet may seem confusing. This guide will simplify the process and show you how to unlock the Golden Carpet in Ball Troll Tower.

How to acquire the Golden Carpet in Ball Troll Tower

The Golden Carpet is a reward you can acquire at the end of the trail in Ball Troll Tower. From the middle section, you can see the trail ahead where you simply need to move forward and climb until you reach the very top of the tower.

The room at the trail’s end (Image via Roblox)

As you progress without falling, at the end of the trail, you will see an open room featuring a pink sofa with the text "Troll Ball Tower Wins." The Golden Carpet is showcased to the left of the sofa. Approach and jump on the carpet to acquire it as a reward. Once obtained, you can equip the Golden Carpet and fly freely in any direction.

To the right of the sofa, you will find 10,000 coins. Interacting with them will teleport you back to the ground level and register the trail as a win.

With the Golden Carpet in your possession, you can easily navigate the trail and reach the finale without dealing with its usual challenges, allowing you to keep on winning. As you keep winning and collecting coins, you can purchase items and unlock skins for your ball.

There are 13 skins available, each unlocked by reaching specific winning milestones:

White skin - Default unlock Blue skin - 1 win Pink skin - 3 wins Black skin - 6 wins Purple skin - 9 wins Golden skin - 12 wins Special meme skin - 15 wins Special meme skin - 18 wins Special meme skin - 20 wins Special meme skin - 25 wins Special meme skin - 30 wins Special meme skin - 35 wins Special meme skin - 40 wins Special meme skin - 75 wins (Final skin)

You can also purchase items with coins if you have the required amount:

Gravity Coil - 5,000 coins

- 5,000 coins Speed Coil - 10,000 coins

- 10,000 coins Grapple Hook - 20,000 coins

- 20,000 coins Big Trowel - 30,000 coins

- 30,000 coins Laser Gun - 50,000 coins

- 50,000 coins Fusion Coil - 75,000 coins

- 75,000 coins Rainbow Flying Carpet - 100,000 coins

FAQs

What are Carpets in Ball Troll Tower?

Carpets are special items in Ball Troll Tower that allow you to fly freely in any direction and at any height, much like Aladdin’s magic carpet.

How do you win in Ball Troll Tower?

To win, you must complete the trail and reach the room with the message "Troll Ball Tower Wins." After entering, interact with the 10,000 coins. Once you are teleported back to the ground level, it will count as a win.

What can you purchase with coins in Ball Troll Tower?

You can use coins to purchase a variety of items, including different types of coils, a Grapple Hook, a Big Trowel, a Laser Gun, a Flying Carpet, and various trail colors.

