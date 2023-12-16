How to get the Hockey Lamp Hat in Roblox Tim Hortons Town

Roblox Tim Hortons Town is an experience that revolves around ice hockey. You must complete different challenges on the map to earn Points. Additionally, you can adorn your avatar with different types of custom jerseys, helmets, skates, and other virtual accessories.

The game also features limited edition accessories and hats through special challenges every now and then. Currently, as part of the Winter Update, the Hockey Lamp Hat, a limited edition UGC, is up for grabs in Roblox Tim Hortons Town. There are only 20,000 copies available. Hence, use this article to add the UGC hat to your metaverse inventory.

You must compete in the Frozen Frenzy minigame to acquire the Hockey Lamp Hat in Roblox Tim Hortons Town

Hockey Lamp Hat

Official gameplay cover of Power Play Arcade (Image via Roblox)

Follow the simple instructions outlined below to acquire the limited edition UGC in Roblox Tim Hortons Town:

Launch the game and enter the server. You'll spawn on a cliff overlooking the Tim Hortons map.

You must enter the Tim Hortons Power Play Arcade zone to compete in the Frozen Frenzy minigame.

Look around to spot the relic-like figurine of a pair of hockey sticks in the middle of two red ice hockey helmets.

Walk through the hockey sticks to enter the Tim Hortons Power Play Arcade area.

You will teleport to a small wooden gift shop building. Get inside it using the open entrance near the wooden benches.

A big red carpet stating "Tim Hortons" will be right in front of the entrance.

Once you walk inside the shop, your avatar's costume will be changed into a Tim Hortons red custom jersey bearing the number 64, along with the skating kit.

Run forward to reach the end of the gift shop building; a "This Way To Games!" plaque will be above the open exit entrance.

Run outside the building to reach the Power Play Arcade.

A wooden log consisting of three directional signs to Frozen Frenzy, Puck Putt, and Slapshot minigames will be the first thing you see after exiting the wooden building.

Run towards your right side to find the Frozen Frenzy minigame location.

Stand on the blip near the "LINE UP HERE" board to bring up the interact button.

Hit the interact button to enter the minigame.

If you walk away from the blip, the interact button will vanish from the game screen. Additionally, Power Play Arcade is covered in snow, so your avatar will be skating whenever you move on snowy terrain.

Frozen Frenzy minigame on Roblox Tim Hortons Town

You will start the minigame challenge inside a small ice hockey rink against an NPC goalie. The goalposts will increase and decrease in size, intended to make it a little challenging for players. However, all you have to do is walk on any of the blips on the rink to enter the shooting stance.

In this stance, press the shoot button when the bar hits maximum power. The bar affects the movement speed and force of the puck, so aim properly and hit the shoot button to score.

After a little while, small circular images will start circling at the bottom ends of the goalposts. Aim the puck and hit these circular objects whenever you see them pop up on the screen. Use the blip closest to the goalie to produce accurate puck shots onto the circular targets.

Exit the minigame or wait until the timer runs out. You will be outside the hockey rink. Walk to the vending machine near the Frozen Frenzy leaderboard and press the interact button to obtain the Hockey Lamp Hat in Roblox Tim Hortons Town.

Check out Sportskeeda's Roblox section to learn about the latest metaverse guides, updates, and more.