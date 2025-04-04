How to get Horse Class in Dead Rails

The Dead Rails April Fools event introduces a brand-new class called the Horse Class, which has been garnering a lot of attention from the community. However, this class is only available for a limited time and may be confusing for some players to unlock.

This article offers a quick guide on how to unlock and obtain the Horse Class in the game.

Note: Since the April Fools Event is over, you must wait for it to return or for the developer to add the Horsing Around game mode separately to get this class.

A brief guide to obtaining the Horse Class in Dead Rails

How to unlock the Horse Class

You can only get this class by completing Horsing Around (Image via Dead Rails Wiki)

To unlock the Horse Class, you must complete the Horsing Around game mode. To join it, load Dead Rails and head to the party creation area. Select Horsing Around, set the number of teammates you want, and then enter the game mode.

The Horsing Around mode can be challenging, especially if you’re new to the game and unfamiliar with its mechanics. To help you succeed, we’ve included some tips and tricks to guide you through the journey.

You can join others in the game mode (Image via Roblox)

How to finish the Horsing Around game mode

Once you enter the Horsing Around game mode, you will spawn as a horse and begin with a shovel. You can perform all the basic actions that will help you survive. The goal is to follow the train track and reach the 80-kilometer mark.

Below, we’ve outlined some tips to help you achieve this goal, complete the mode, and unlock the Horse Class:

Sell the gold bar to get yourself a good weapon, like a Shotgun. You can purchase it from the Gunsmith.

Obtain some armor to protect yourself during a fight.

When facing Outlaws, you can decide to either engage or escape. The fight will be difficult but rewarding.

Being a horse, you will be able to outrun most dangers. However, keep an eye out for Werewolves since they can catch up to you.

If it's a Blood Moon, you will face Vampires. Fortunately, they are easy to deal with since they spawn in front of you. Simply sidestep to dodge their attacks and keep moving.

During a Full Moon, you will come across Werewolves. Since you cannot outrun them, you must be smart during the confrontation. Maintain distance and use your weapon to damage them.

When dealing with Runner Zombies during a New Moon, follow the same strategy. Maintain distance while attacking them.

If you're outside during a lightning storm, immediately find shelter or use a lightning rod.

How to equip the Horse Class in the game

Head to the Tailor to equip the Horse Class (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know how to unlock the Horse Class, it's time to equip it. When you're in the main lobby, head to the Tailor and select Horse from the available Class options.

The Horse Class provides increased movement speed, but it’s still outmatched by Vampires in this regard. Since you’ll start the game with a shovel but won’t automatically regenerate health, it’s essential to carry items that do during your journey.

When using the Horse Class, you can equip a Saddle that allows your teammate to sit and ride on top of you. You can also attach a cart, making it easier to collect and transport various items throughout the game.

FAQs about Dead Rails

Why is the Horsing Around game mode not visible in Dead Rails?

The Horsing Around game mode was only available on April 1, 2025, and has been removed ever since.

Does completing Horsing Around permanently unlock the Horse Class in Dead Rails?

Yes, completing the game mode permanently unlocks this class.

Can you play Horsing Around with your friends in Dead Rails?

Yes, you can play the game mode with your friends.

