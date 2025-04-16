How to get a Horse in Dead Rails

Traveling on a Horse in Dead Rails is far better than traveling on foot and getting chased by zombies. This four-legged friend can help you traverse through the desert by increasing your movement speed significantly. Although it's not mandatory for your playthrough, it can still benefit you in several ways. All you have to do is find a wild Horse and put a saddle on it to tame it. Thereafter, you can take it anywhere on the map without having to worry about the fuel.

The only thing keeping you from enjoying this advantage is the uncertainty of finding a Horse in the desert. They aren't found very easily, and you may have to pass through several hoops to get one. To increase your chances of getting a Horse, though, you can check out this article.

How to find and tame a Horse in Dead Rails

The Cowboy Class (Image via Roblox)

There is more than one way to find a Horse in this Roblox title, but they are all relatively difficult. The easiest way to get this animal is by purchasing the Cowboy Class for 50 Bonds from the Tailor. By purchasing the Class, you will spawn with a free Horse every time you spawn in the game.

In case you don't have enough Bonds to spare, you can look for a wild Horse in the desert. Horses can be found randomly in the desert as you explore it. It may not take you hours to find them as they spawn frequently in a herd. Apart from this, you can also look out for barns located in farm-type areas to get a wild Horse.

A general thing to remember is that whenever you try to go near a Wild Horse, it will try to run away. This is when you have to chase the Horse and put a saddle on it. You can buy a saddle for $50 from the General Store and checkpoints.

Once you put a saddle on the Horse, it will be tamed and ready to be ridden. While catching a Horse, make sure to corner it somehow, possibly leading it toward the train or a wall. This will make it easier for you to put the saddle on it.

A Unicorn in Dead Rails (Image via Roblox)

If you don't want to spend money on saddles, you can also kill outlaws and take their Horses. Since they already have a saddle on their Horses, you won't have to tame them again. If you are lucky, you can find a Unicorn while exploring the desert. You can sell a Unicorn for $250 in-game currency at the Trading Post. In case the Unicorn dies, you will get only $150 after selling it.

FAQs

How much does a saddle cost in Dead Rails?

You can purchase a saddle for $50 from the General Store or checkpoints.

How much is the Unicorn worth in Dead Rails?

The Unicorn can be sold for $250 when it's alive and $150 when it's dead.

How do I get the Cowboy Class in Dead Rails?

You can interact with the Tailor NPC in the lobby and purchase the Cowboy Class for 50 Bonds from him.

