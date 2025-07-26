How to get Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

With the title's latest update, the Lava Mutation has arrived in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. Players can obtain Lava Brainrots in different ways, register them in their Index, and unlock unique perks. A total of 12 Secrets with the new Mutation are required to complete the collection, including the newly added Las Vaquitas Saturnitas and Chicleteira Bicicleteira.

This guide explains all the methods for acquiring Lava Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting the Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

All the ways to get Lava Mutation (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to acquire Brainrots with the Lava Mutation. The best way to do so is via the Molten Event, which occurs frequently in the game.

Molten Event

The changes made by the Molten Event (Image via StealaBrainrotR/X)

Also known as the Lava Event, the Molten Event happens every hour and lasts 15 minutes in Steal a Brainrot. When it is active, the ramp gets magma-like effects while the sky turns blackish orange. Various magma spots also appear on the ground.

During the event, Brainrots have a chance to be afflicted by the Lava Mutation. Everyone on the server can purchase such special characters from the ramp. Moreover, during the event, you can activate the Bubblegum Machine to get increased chances of getting a Brainrot with both Lava and Bubblegum effects.

Lava Spin Wheel

The Lava Spin Wheel (Image via Roblox)

The Lava Spin Wheel offers another way to get Lava-mutated Brainrots. Among the many featured rewards, you can get a Lava Orcalero Orcala from the wheel. It has a low 1% drop chance, so you may need several spins to obtain the coveted character belonging to the Brainrot God rarity.

A free Lava Spin is provided to you during the Molten Event. Alternatively, you can purchase a single Spin with 49 Robux or three Spins with 199 Robux. Robux transactions associated with the wheel also double your wheel luck.

Stealing

Steal to complete your collection (Image via Roblox)

Besides purchasing Lava Brainrots, it is possible to steal them from the bases of other players in Steal a Brainrot. Buy Invisibility Cloak, Rage Table, and other gear from the Coin Shop and use them to deceive and stun players. You can also team up with friends and target others while playing on public servers.

Effects of the Lava Mutation in Steal a Brainrot

The Mutation changes the color of the Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

The Lava Mutation gives a reddish-orange hue to Brainrots. Moreover, when a character is afflicted by the Mutation, the word 'Lava' appears in orange on top of their names.

Apart from giving Brainrots a distinct appearance, the Lava Mutation gives a 6x increase to a character's earning ability. Thus, a 'Lava' Lionel Cactuseli will earn $3.9K/s, a significantly higher number compared to its base form's $650/s.

If you complete the Lava section of your Brainrot Index, you'll receive a 0.5x Base Multiplier and a base with lava visual effects.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Lava update patch notes

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

When does the Molten Event begin?

The Molten Event occurs every hour in Steal a Brainrot.

Where can you check the Molten Event's start time?

The Molten Event is linked to the Lava Spin Wheel. As a result, the countdown above the wheel indicates when the event is about to happen.

How many Lava Brainrots need to be collected in the game?

To complete the Index, you'll need to get all 69 Lava Brainrots in the game.

What is the cash multiplier provided by the Lava Mutation?

This Mutation increases a Brainrot's income generation by a 6x multiplier. So, a Lava Tung Tung Sahur ($150/s) will earn more than its base form ($25/s).

