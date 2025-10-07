How to get Legendary Kitty Bat in Adopt Me

Kitty Bats are some of the rarest and most sought-after pets in Roblox Adopt Me, and you must spend a good amount of time preparing in the game to get this pet. You will also need to be in the game at the right time because this pet only spawns at specific times in a particular area.

This article will include all the steps you must follow to get the Legendary Kitty Bat in the game Adopt Me. This special pet has been added for the Halloween update, so it will be available for a limited time.

Preparing to get Kitty Bat in Adopt Me

You will need at least ten yarn apples in the game to tame the Kitty Bat (Image via Roblox)

Once you start Adopt Me, you get two chances to get a Kitty Bat every hour. Hence, it is important to prepare before the pet spawns. Kitty Bats can be tamed by using yarn apples, and you must have at least ten of these in your inventory. Thankfully, you can get them at the same place where the Kitty Bats spawn.

Kitty Bats spawn every 17th and 47th minute of the hour. So, if it is 1 PM in your region, you will have to be in the game at 01:17 PM or 01:47 PM to get the chance to tame this legendary pet. However, it is better to start the game earlier because collecting ten yarn apples will take you around one hour.

You can collect yarn apples from the Headless Horseman’s pouch every 10 minutes. There’s an 8% chance of getting one yarn apple and a small 2% chance of getting three yarn apples. Depending on your chances, you might have to spend more than one hour to get ten yarn apples. Apart from this method, you can also go to Room 50 in the Hauntlet game

So to prepare for the Kitty Bat, here’s what you need to do:

Start the game and collect ten yarn apples.

Wait around the Mushroom pond area.

Kitty Bats will spawn every 17th and 47th minute of the hour.

Taming the Kitty Bat

Kitty Bat will spawn near the Mushroom Pond at 17th and 47th minute of the hour (Image via Roblox)

Once you have at least ten yarn apples, wait for the Kitty Bats to spawn. When they do, be very slow to let the pet approach you. Once it sits down, interact with it to open a mini-game. This is where you must focus to ensure you don’t waste your yarn apples.

The mini-game features a slider with the Kitty Bat icon in the middle. Feed the pet the yarn apple right when the slider aligns with the icon to gain 10% of the Kitty Bat’s trust. Losing the game would only increase the trust by 5% and consume more yarn apples.

Win the mini-game and feed the adorable pet ten yarn apples to gain 100% of its trust, and you will unlock the Kitty Bat in Adopt Me for free. It is better to start as quickly as possible, as this is a special animal during the Halloween season.

FAQs about the Kitty Bat in Adopt Me

Where do Kitty Bats spawn in Adopt Me?

Kitty Bats spawn in the Adoption Island near the Mushroom Pond. It is next to the Headless Horseman.

How many yarn apples are needed to tame the Kitty Bats?

Successfully taming a Kitty Bat requires at least ten yarn apples. Losing the mini-game would result in more yarn apples.

How often does a Kitty Bat spawn in Adopt Me?

Kitty Bats spawn every 17th and 47th minute of the hour in Roblox Adopt Me.

