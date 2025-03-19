How to get the Leprechaun pet wear in Adopt Me

Adopt Me's St. Patrick's Day update has made several new additions to the game, including the Leprechaun pet wear set, which can only be unlocked and accessed through the ongoing titular event. Such cosmetic items allow you to accessorize your pets and give them a stylish look.

This guide provides instructions on how to obtain each item in the Leprechaun pet wear set.

A brief guide to unlocking the Leprechaun pet wear in Adopt Me

You can find the items on display (Image via Roblox)

There are three items in the Leprechaun pet wear set - the Leprechaun Shoes, the Leprechaun Jacket, and the Leprechaun Tophat.

To check them out, head to Adoption Island and make your way to the St. Patrick's Day event area. Look for the podiums displaying these items. You will notice that they are not available for purchase.

The only way to unlock and obtain these pet wear items is by spending time in the Roblox experience. Specifically, you must spend one hour in the game to unlock the Leprechaun Shoes. Once you do this, you need to spend an additional two hours to unlock the Leprechaun Jacket. Finally, you must spend eight hours to obtain the Leprechaun Tophat.

You can check the status in the tasks window (Image via Roblox)

You can also only unlock these items in the exact order listed. This means you will first unlock the shoes, followed by the jacket, and finally the tophat. Below, we have the list of items alongside their rarity:

Leprechaun Shoes - Uncommon

Uncommon Leprechaun Jacket - Rare

Rare Leprechaun Tophat - Ultra Rare

How to efficiently spend time in the game

You can equip the items on your pet after unlocking them (Image via Roblox)

Spending a total of 12 hours in this Roblox experience can be a challenging task, especially if you don't know what to do. One suggestion is to complete the various tasks introduced with the St. Patrick's Day update. Completing these tasks will help you earn cash that can be used to purchase a variety of items in the game.

The St. Patrick's Day update also added a limited rare pet called the Clover Cow, which can be purchased for $1,850 in the event area. If you don’t have enough money, now is the perfect time to grind and save up for it.

You can also spend time with your pets, hatch new ones, and raise them to gain experience and earn more money. If you're looking for something different, you can ride the Rainbow in the event area. Just walk onto the gold coin with the upward arrow. It will launch you into the air and help you reach the start of the rainbow. From there, step onto the colorful path to slide down.

FAQs about Adopt Me

How much do the Leprechaun Shoes cost in Adopt Me?

The Leprechaun Shoes cannot be purchased with money in the game.

How long do you need to play Adopt Me to get the Leprechaun Tophat?

You must play the game for eight hours to unlock this tophat.

Which is the first unlockable item in the Adopt Me Leprechaun set?

The Leprechaun Shoes is the first unlockable item of the set.

