How to get Lightspeed in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide

Flashpoint: Worlds Collide allows you to gradually enhance your speedster's performance to the zenith. Although the initial speed limit is 1200 SPS, it can be increased to more than 10,000 SPS with Skillpoints and Rebirth Tokens. Mastering such speeds is highly worthwhile for races. Additionally, it also unlocks the rare Sub-Lightspeed and Lightspeed visual effects within the game.
This guide explains how you can get the Sub-Lightspeed and Lightspeed effects in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide.
How to get Sub-Lightspeed and Lightspeed effects in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide
The Sub-Lightspeed and Lightspeed special effects appear on your character after it reaches a speed threshold in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide. To get both, you will need to invest several Rebirth Tokens in the Speed and Boost stats. Each Rebirth in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide gives you three Tokens and also unlocks rare suits.
Below are the speed requirements for acquiring the visual effects. Note them according to the speedometer you're using in the game.
Sub-Lightspeed makes your speedster's trail thicker while a shield of electricity forms in front of them. Other players can also see these effects, provided that they keep up with you.
The Lightspeed effect is more notable than its predecessor. Upon reaching the 6900 SPS mark, your character will be enveloped in a pulsing energy ball and begin disrupting the ground beneath them. They will also get a vibrant speedster trail, which is particularly breathtaking when running on water.
How to reach Lightspeed in Flashpoint: Worlds Collide
Reaching the Lightspeed mark demands fully upgraded Speed and Boost abilities in both the Upgrades and the Rebirth Upgrades tabs. Leveling up to that extent can be hectic, but here are a few tips to help you get started:
- Prioritize Damage: Instead of putting Rebirth Tokens in Speed or Boost, use them to upgrade Damage. This way, you can defeat criminals with a few punches and get EXP more quickly. You can always reset the Rebirth Upgrades by using a mere 5000 Cash.
- Utilize EXP-increasing events: Developer Varis often drops 2X EXP events during the weekends. It is the perfect time for you to grind levels and upgrade your speedster.
- Purchase the 2X EXP gamepass: The 2X EXP gamepass doubles your experience gain from crime fighting. Consider purchasing it as leveling up may take several hours without it.
- Use AFK World: If you don't have the time for crime-fighting but need to gain levels quickly, enter the AFK World. You'll get EXP and Cash by just keeping the game running.
Besides the AFK World, the active Flashpoint: Worlds codes provide another convenient way to get Cash and EXP. You can get thousands of experience points by using redemption codes, substantially boosting your progress.
FAQs on Flashpoint: Worlds Collide
What is the speed requirement for getting the Lightspeed effect?
You get the Lightspeed effect each time you reach the 6900 SPS mark.
How do I get Rebirth Tokens for upgrading Speed and Boost abilities?
You get three Rebirth Tokens for every Rebirth.
Can Time Wraiths hurt characters even when they achieve Sub-Lightspeed or Lightspeed?
No, Time Wraiths will be left miles behind when your character is running at such high speeds.
