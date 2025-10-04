How to get Los Sekolitos in Plants Vs Brainrots

Los Sekolitos is a character that was added in the Prison Event of Plants Vs Brainrots Update 1.14.0. Belonging to the Secret rarity, it resembles three small, cute houses with pointed roofs and chimneys. All three houses carry jolly smiles on their faces, along with childlike expressions. The number three can be seen imprinted on all houses and on two banners that the rear houses are holding.

Here is a comprehensive guide on the different ways to obtain Los Sekolitos in Plants Vs Brainrots, so that players can benefit from them.

What do Los Sekolitos do in Plants Vs Brainrots?

Los Sekolitos is a Secret-tier Brainrot.

Los Sekolitos is a rare Brainrot added with the Prison Update. Since this character belongs to the Secret rarity, it is extremely hard to obtain. But adding it to your collection is not a bad gamble. Los Sekolitos gives players $2,834 per second income in-game.

This Brainrot stands out from the rest of the secret ones, since it features a unique shape that resembles three houses, not to forget its cute face. This character can be obtained in one of two ways, which is discussed below.

Getting Los Sekolitos in Plants Vs Brainrots

Los Sekolitos generates $2,834 per second income in the game.

Los Sekolitos can be obtained in two ways. The first way is by default, where Brainrots spawn by the treadmill or the conveyor belt and come to attack your garden. To get Los Sekolitos, players must max their Luck as much as possible. Since this is a secret rank brainrot, players must have rarer plants to defeat it.

The second way is simply by asking other players for this character. As vague and impossible as it may sound, some players look forward to trade. This goes without saying; it will be easier if you have a godly or secret-tier character to trade.

Beginners can rely on the first method, as it is the most reliable and structured. To max your luck, you should rank up your rebirth to maximum levels. The second way is a bit faulty since players can easily scam you in a trade.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

When was the Prison Event update released?

The Prison Event was released on October 4, 2025.

How much income does Los Sekolitos generate?

Los Sekolitos generates $2,834 per second income in Plants Vs Brainrots.

What is the rank of Los Sekolitos?

Los Sekolitos are Secret-tier Brainrots introduced in the Prison Event.

