Plants Vs Brainrots Prison Event update patch notes

Plants Vs Brainrots Update 1.14.0 has rolled out a range of content and changes. Apart from releasing fresh characters and plants, the update has changed the names and designs of Odin Din Din Dun, La Esok Sekolah, and Vacca Saturno Saturnita permanently. Additionally, a portal has appeared on each player's base, which they can use to travel to the Brainrot Lockup.
Several additions and changes have been made to the Roblox game. This article features the complete patch notes for the latest Plants Vs Brainrots update.
Patch notes for the Prison Event update in Plants Vs Brainrots
The Warden's Prison is the highlight of the recent Plants Vs Brainrots update. After entering Central Island, you can access the newly arrived prison and put specific units in the Brainrot Lockup to get rewards. The "Wanted" Brainrot is displayed on a board next to the lockup.
Below is the entire changelog for the Prison Event update:
Brainrot Prison Event
- The warden is on the hunt! Track down and capture specific brainrots to lock them behind bars.
- Earn exclusive rewards with every capture! Each imprisoned brainrot unlocks a prize, and the warden reveals the next big reward waiting for you.
Brainrots
- Baby Peperoncini And Marmellata
- Mattone Rotto
- Los Sekolitos
Replaced some of the brainrots with new and improved ones for performance
Redesigned Brainrots
- Odin Din Din Dun -> Kiwissimo
- La Esok Sekolah -> Ospedale
- Vacca Saturno Saturnita -> La Tomatoro
If you already owned these brainrots previously, you will get the newly designed version!
Plants
- Mango
- Copuccino
- Aubie
- Don Fragola
- Sunzio
Buffed plants
- Cocotank
- Watermelon
New Rebirth Level
- Rebirth Level 6
New Boss
- ??? - A brand new boss that gives a bigger boost to your luck, increasing it by +0.5 when defeated.
Gear
- Enhanced Watering Bucket - Boosts your plant growth efficiency.
- Tazer - Stuns and zaps brainrots with a jolt of electricity.
- Handcuffs - Locks down brainrots to keep them under control.
- Riot Potion - Increases brainrot spawn rates for a limited time.
QOL / System Changes
- Significant optimizations for lower-end devices to improve performance.
- Reworked all brainrots for smoother gameplay.
- Added a sell warning for Godly, Secret, and Limited brainrots.
- x10 Luck boost now lasts 10 seconds (instead of only affecting one brainrot).
- Plant DPS is now accurately displayed.
- New sound effects added when godly and secret brainrots spawn.
- Bats can now be held down to attack.
- Gear and Plant buy buttons can now be held down to auto-buy.
- Codes now tell you what you get instead of just saying successfully claimed.
- Plants now say kg instead of x size
- Added optimization mode toggle
- Added a visual indicator to show which wheelbarrow is selected
- Changed rebirth requirements for the later levels
Bosses are Limited-rarity characters that possess massive health. After being defeated, they transform into units that you can place in your base to generate income. You can learn about each boss and its stats in this guide.
Where is the prison in Plants Vs Brainrots?
In Plants Vs Brainrots, the prison is located on Central Island. The portal or doorway to this island can be found opposite the Fuse Machine. However, to access it, you'll need to pay a whopping $1,000,000 for a single time.
Upon entering Central Island, you'll find the prison in front of you. Obtain the "Wanted" characters and lock them up in the prison to earn rewards such as Riot Potions, Handcuffs, and Enhanced Watering Buckets.
FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots
When was the Prison Event update released?
This update was released on October 4, 2025.
What are the new plants in the game?
Mango, Copuccino, Aubie, Don Fragola, and Sunzio are the new plants.
How much Money is required to unlock the Central Island portal?
You'll need 1,000,000 Money to unlock the portal.
