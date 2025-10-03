How to get luck in Plants Vs Brainrots

Luck is a critical factor in the Plants Vs Brainrots gameplay because it determines the spawn rate of characters. The more the luck, the higher the chances of rare and larger Brainrots appearing on the spawner. There are both free and premium options to increase your luck stat in this Roblox experience, so choose whichever method suits you best.

This guide details the many ways to improve luck in Plants Vs Brainrots.

How to increase luck in Plants Vs Brainrots

Official cover art of the game (Image via Roblox)

There are four ways to increase your luck stat in Plants Vs Brainrots. The simplest way is to defeat the hostile Brainrots until the x10 luck bonus is activated.

Luck bonus

Spend more game time to increase luck (Image via Roblox)

An x10 luck boost is automatically given to a player after the appearance of every 100 Brainrots. This feature was added by the Bosses update, enabling more players to get rare and valuable units. The progress bar to the luck boost is visible on a board above the entrance of the spawner.

Remember, the provided luck boost is stackable yet temporary. It is removed the moment you exit or disconnect from the game.

Lucky Potions

Lucky Potion (Image via Roblox)

Lucky Potions offer you double chances of getting rare Brainrots for 30 minutes. They can be purchased in bulk from the Shop for just 179 Robux apiece. Alternatively, you can obtain them by redeeming active Plants Vs Brainrots codes.

The boosts provided by Lucky Potions are temporary. However, they are stackable with the other bonuses, so use them wisely to trigger the arrival of high-rarity units.

Rebirths

Rebirthing is a straightforward process (Image via Roblox)

Rebirths offer a permanent way to increase your luck multiplier. Each Rebirth gives you 50% more luck, 50% more cash, as well as a stronger bat for beating Brainrots. However, rebirthing removes all your acquired cash and characters, so weigh the pros and cons before utilizing the in-game mechanic.

Server Luck gamepass

The Server Luck gamepass (Image via Roblox)

By spending 499 Robux on the Server Luck gamepass, you can get a 4x increase to your luck multiplier. This luck is stackable with the automatic bonus luck and the benefits provided by Rebirths and Lucky Potions.

About Plants Vs Brainrots

Defeat Brainrots to add them to your index (Image via Roblox)

Plants Vs Brainrots is a combination of the tower-defense and simulator genres. Players are tasked with defeating waves of Brainrots by placing plants strategically in their garden. The higher the plant's rarity, the more its firepower, so one of the objectives is to purchase the best seeds in the game.

Brainrots defeated by your plants are stored in your hotbar and inventory. They begin generating Money when placed in the empty slots in your base. Any income produced by these characters can be spent on seeds and gears.

Luck plays a crucial role in the gameplay since it affects the spawn rate of Brainrots. Strive to increase your luck to 7x or more and then enjoy defeating the rare characters that appear on the spawner.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What does a Lucky Potion do?

A Lucky Potion boosts the spawn rate of rare Brainrots by a 2x multiplier.

How do I check my luck in the game?

To check your luck, open Settings, select Stats, and then note the multiplier below the Luck Boost.

Do any Brainrots give increased luck?

No, there are no Brainrots that increase your luck.

