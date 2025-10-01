Plants vs Brainrots bosses guide

Bosses are powerful Brainrots that spawn rarely in Plants Vs Brainrots. Their massive health requires you to put your most powerful plants on the garden lane that it chooses to march. When defeated, these bosses turn into characters and are stored in the inventory, which you can subsequently place in your base to generate a truckload of money in quick time.

At the moment, there are four bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots. This guide features their names, rarities, and income rates, as well as tips for defeating them.

All bosses and how to spawn them in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Rhino Toasterino boss (Image via Roblox)

A boss Brainrot appears automatically after every 500 spawns. The counter for its appearance is displayed on the black board above the spawner. Additionally, a text mentioning, "A Boss Has Spawned!" is sent to the player to ensure that they don't miss out on the fight.

The Hotspotini Burrito is the sole boss that has no spawn requirement. All the others demand players to be of a specific level by performing Rebirths. As such, to spawn the immensely rare Dragon Cannelloni, you must Rebirth four times.

Here is the complete list of bosses, alongside their rarity, health, earnings, and spawn requirements in Plants Vs Brainrots:

Bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots Boss Rarity Requirement Base earnings Health Hotspotini Burrito Limited None $375/s to 750/s 15,000 to 20,000 HP Rhino Toasterino Limited Rebirth 1 $1000/s to $4000/s 20,000 to 25,000 HP Esok Sekolah Limited Rebirth 2 $5000/s 32,000 to 38,000 HP Chef Cabracadabra Limited Rebirth 3 $2400/s to 4400/s 50,000+ HP Dragon Cannelloni Limited Rebirth 4 $7500/s 150,000+ HP

Defeating a boss grants you more than just a Limited character. It also increases your spawner tier, your income, and gives you more luck, capping at 15x luck.

Besides defeating bosses, you can get Limited Brainrots from the Meme Lucky Egg. Follow this link to learn how to obtain this rare egg and get detailed information about its contents.

Tips for defeating bosses in Plants Vs Brainrots

The Hotspotini Burrito (Image via Roblox)

Follow these tips and strategies to easily defeat every Plants Vs Brainrots boss:

Prioritize using higher rarity Seeds : Seeds of higher rarity, such as Secret, deal more damage than the rest. Sow them in your garden to quickly defeat any Brainrots.

: Seeds of higher rarity, such as Secret, deal more damage than the rest. Sow them in your garden to quickly defeat any Brainrots. Redeploy plants for the boss fight : When the boss is seconds away from spawning, use the Shovel to pluck out all your best plants. Then, when the boss finally arrives and chooses to walk down a particular lane, place these plants in front of it.

: When the boss is seconds away from spawning, use the Shovel to pluck out all your best plants. Then, when the boss finally arrives and chooses to walk down a particular lane, place these plants in front of it. Use gears to deal extra damage : The Gear Shop consists of many items that let you deal direct damage to bosses. Most notable are the Carrot Launcher, which deals 500 damage, and the Frost Grenade, which temporarily stuns the Brainrots.

: The Gear Shop consists of many items that let you deal direct damage to bosses. Most notable are the Carrot Launcher, which deals 500 damage, and the Frost Grenade, which temporarily stuns the Brainrots. Sell Brainrots to free up inventory space: Always make space in your inventory before a boss battle. If you manage to defeat the boss, but have no space in your backpack, the boss won't be added as a character in your hotbar or inventory.

Every boss character has a high income rate and rarity. To prevent them from being deleted, make sure to give them to a friend or keep them in your alternate account's base before rebirthing.

Also check: Plants Vs Brainrots Fuse Machine guide

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

What are the best plants for fighting bosses?

Mr Carrot, Tomatrio, and Shroombino are the best plants for battling bosses.

Can multiple bosses spawn at the same time?

No, a single boss makes its arrival after every 500 spawns.

What is the cost of a Frost Grenade?

This item costs $12,500 apiece in the Gear Shop. Alternatively, you can buy it with 54 Robux.

