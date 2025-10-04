How to get Wardenelli Brickatoni in Plants Vs Brainrots

Wardenelli Brickatoni is a character added to the Plants Vs Brainrots roster by the Prison Event. Belonging to the Limited rarity, its design features a prison authority figure wearing a dark blue jacket and pants, holding a baton in their right hand, while having a stern expression on their face. There are a couple of ways to get this unique Brainrot, but both are quite demanding, requiring you to complete a quest or reach a specific Rebirth level.

This guide tells you the different ways to obtain Wardenelli Brickatoni, so that you can benefit from its high income rate in Plants Vs Brainrots.

Getting Wardenelli Brickatoni in Plants Vs Brainrots

The rewards for completing the Brainrot Lock Up mission (Image via Roblox)

Primarily, the Wardenelli Brickatoni can be obtained as a reward for finishing the Brainrot Lock Up mission. You can access this mission after unlocking the portal to Central Island with $1,000,000.

Central Island consists of the Warden's Prison. In the beginning, the prison will be empty, requiring you to fill it by capturing Brainrots mentioned on the "Wanted" board. Each character that you obtain and add to the lock-up will increase the completion bar. When it reaches 100%, you'll receive a Cappocino Seed, a Wardenelli Brickatoni, and a Riot Potion as a reward.

The Wardenelli Brickatoni can only be acquired when the completion bar reaches 100%. If you cannot find a particular Wanted Brainrot, consider skipping the requirement by spending 39 Robux.

The Wardenelli Brickatoni can also be spawned as a boss character after reaching Rebirth 5. Akin to other bosses, it has a massive health bar, so you must have multiple Godly- or Secret-rarity plants to combat the gigantic threat.

Once defeated, the boss Wardenelli Brickatoni is added to your inventory. To make it generate cash, you can place it in one of your slots in your base. It is possible to keep several Brickatonis at a time.

What is Wardenelli Brickatoni's earning rate?

Wardenelli Brickatoni's earnings (Image via Roblox)

A Wardenelli Brickatoni has a base income rate of $4600 per second in Plants Vs Brainrots, which is higher than Chef Crabacadabra, Rhino Toasterino, and Hotspotini Burrito. It is extremely valuable, so keep it in your base instead of a Godly or Secret unit that generates lower earnings.

When spawned as a boss, the Wardenelli Brickatoni has a chance to be affected by weather events and receive Mutations. Gold, Rainbow, Neon, and Frozen are the names of some mutated variants of this character.

FAQs on Plants Vs Brainrots

Does the Brainrot Lock Up mission require characters obtained from the Fuse Machine?

Yes, this mission can demand fusion characters, such as the Dragonfrutina Dolphinita (Dragon Fruit + Bananita Dolphinita).

Is it possible to gift a Wardenelli Brickatoni?

Yes. Gifting has been re-enabled by the developers, so you can freely give a Wardenelli Brickatoni and other characters to your friends.

What are the Rebirth 5 requirements?

For Rebirth 5, you'll need a minimum of 300 million Cash and the Los Sekolitos and Crazylone Pizaione Brainrots in your base.

