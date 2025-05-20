How to get Lucky Flow Spins in Blue Lock Rivals?

Flows and Styles are twin pillars of the upgrading system in Roblox Blue Lock Rivals. While Styles determine your on-field skills, Flows grant you crucial buffs for leading your team to victory. Fortunately, players aiming to get the rarest and the best ones from the gacha don't necessarily require numerous rerolls. The game features Lucky Spins, drastically improving one's chances of getting rare items.

Compared to the normal Flow Spins, Lucky Flow Spins offer players higher odds of obtaining Legendary, Mythic, and World Class Flows, which aid in-game progress. Yet, such rerolls cannot be bought with Yen, the primary in-game currency.

Getting Lucky Flow Spins in Blue Lock Rivals

The AFK World in the game (Image via Roblox)

There are six ways to get Lucky Flow Spins in the Blue Lock-inspired game:

Promoting the game : Content creators who actively promote Blue Lock Rivals after connecting with the game's developers can get free Lucky Flow Spins as rewards. They can also promote their content on the game's social channels, such as Discord and X.

: Content creators who actively promote Blue Lock Rivals after connecting with the game's developers can get free Lucky Flow Spins as rewards. They can also promote their content on the game's social channels, such as Discord and X. Utilizing redemption codes : The easiest way to get different Spins and other rewards is by redeeming Blue Lock Rival codes. The game creators release new freebies to celebrate milestones, updates, and special events in the game.

: The easiest way to get different Spins and other rewards is by redeeming Blue Lock Rival codes. The game creators release new freebies to celebrate milestones, updates, and special events in the game. Robux microtransactions : Although Blue Lock Rivals is free, it contains optional microtransactions. Players can buy their desired amount of Lucky Flow Spins by spending Robux.

: Although Blue Lock Rivals is free, it contains optional microtransactions. Players can buy their desired amount of Lucky Flow Spins by spending Robux. AFK World : Upon entering the AFK World, a timer will show your progression to the next reward. You can spend hours in the AFK zone accumulating rewards, including Lucky Flow Spins.

: Upon entering the AFK World, a timer will show your progression to the next reward. You can spend hours in the AFK zone accumulating rewards, including Lucky Flow Spins. Completing quests : Although rare, some quests can provide players with Lucky Flow Spins upon completion.

: Although rare, some quests can provide players with Lucky Flow Spins upon completion. Special events: Keep an eye on events happening in the game. Some allow you to purchase Lucky Flow Spins at the expense of event currency.

Certain free and premium options also help obtain Lucky Flow Spins in this Roblox game. Players can choose whichever suits them best and strive to acquire the items.

Utilizing Lucky Flow Spins

Spins can be bought with Robux (Image via Roblox)

To use a Lucky Flow Spin, tap the "Flow" tab on the bottom of the game screen and then hit the "Lucky Spin" button for the game to randomly select one for your virtual avatar. To check the odds for a Lucky Spin, click the "Lucky Odds" button in the top right corner.

In the beginning, a single slot for equipping a Flow is provided, and more slots can be unlocked with Robux.

FAQs

What are Lucky Flow Spins in Blue Lock Rivals?

Lucky Flow Spins are a type of reroll that gives players better odds of acquiring high-rarity Flows as compared to the usual Flow Spins.

What is the Robux cost of a Lucky Flow Spin?

Currently, a single Lucky Flow Spin costs 199 Robux. The packs of 5 and 10 Spins cost 499 Robux and 1599 Robux, respectively.

Can I get Lucky Flow Spins for free?

Yes, there are multiple free-to-play methods to get such Spins, including spending time in the AFK World, redeeming codes, and completing quests.

