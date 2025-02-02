How to get My Melody backpack in My Hello Kitty Cafe

My Hello Kitty Cafe is one of the tycoon-style experiences on Roblox where you need to set up your cafe, upgrade it, and serve customers to generate money. The game rewards you in various ways including in-game currency, gems, and free items. The My Melody backpack is one such item that you can obtain for free of cost.

However, you must complete certain tasks before adding this item to your inventory. Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will tell you everything you must know about it.

A brief guide to getting the My Melody backpack in My Hello Kitty Cafe

You must complete all four tasks to claim the UGC (Image via Roblox)

To begin, start working on the cafe that the game provides. This means setting up tables and chairs, putting decor, and getting more floors. This is a steady process that takes some time. This is important because one of the tasks requires you to serve a certain number of customers.

Next, we are going to list all the tasks and how you can complete them to obtain this UGC. Note that if you fail to collect this item while the event lasts, you will need to pay 499 Robux to purchase it.

Own A Purchased Theme In Your Town - This task requires you to purchase a new My Melody theme for your cafe. You can do so by exiting your cafe, going to its right side, and interacting with the Theme button. You can get the required theme for 2500 Diamonds.

This task requires you to purchase a new My Melody theme for your cafe. You can do so by exiting your cafe, going to its right side, and interacting with the Theme button. You can get the required theme for 2500 Diamonds. Unlock Staff My Melody - This is a hard task where you must summon this specific staff for your cafe. To try your luck, head out of your cafe and interact with the Gacha Tix machine. Since My Melody staff falls under the Purple rarity, it only has around a 1% drop chance.

This is a hard task where you must summon this specific staff for your cafe. To try your luck, head out of your cafe and interact with the Gacha Tix machine. Since My Melody staff falls under the Purple rarity, it only has around a 1% drop chance. Serve 6000 customers at the Coffee House - This is the easiest task out of all since it can be completed while you keep grinding for diamonds or simply upgrade your cafe. You can also use the Auto-Work feature to boost the speed or simply let the game run at its pace to eventually hit the target.

This is the easiest task out of all since it can be completed while you keep grinding for diamonds or simply upgrade your cafe. You can also use the Auto-Work feature to boost the speed or simply let the game run at its pace to eventually hit the target. Complete My Melody Build 005 Blueprint - This is yet another challenging task to complete since you need a ton of diamonds for it. To check out and purchase the said blueprint, you must open the Edit Cafe tab and head to the window where you get to select different themes for your establishment. You will find the required blueprint there which can be bought with diamonds.

How to get more diamonds

Some of the cafe upgrades require diamonds (Image via Roblox)

Getting diamonds is a slow process in the game. You must complete different tasks and reach various milestones to get this valuable currency. Unlike the regular in-game coins, diamonds are extremely rare. You get them for leveling up or getting more titles as you play.

Note that some of the decoration and cafe upgrades require you to use diamonds. We recommend saving them up for the event and getting the Cafe Theme with it. You will also need diamonds to complete the Melody Theme blueprint if you wish to obtain the My Melody UGC.

FAQs about My Hello Kitty Cafe

How many tasks are in the My Melody UGC event in My Hello Kitty Cafe?

There are four tasks you must complete to get this UGC.

How many diamonds does the My Melody theme cost in My Hello Kitty Cafe?

This theme costs 2500 diamonds in the game.

Do you need diamonds to upgrade your cafe in My Hello Kitty Cafe?

Some components and upgrades require you to use diamonds.

