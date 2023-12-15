How to get the Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet on Roblox

In the official TMNT game, Roblox TMNT Battle Tycoon, users can unleash their inner mutant and embark on an immersive journey. In this exhilarating mix of construction, combat, and street management set against the colorful background of New York City, players develop their ninja abilities while exacting revenge on opposing mutants.

Aspiring ninjas may build their own Ninja Turtles stronghold, which comes with an arcade, dojo, armory, and more. It's the ideal place to train and strategize. The playable characters, each with their own set of abilities, are the famous quartet of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael, and Donatello.

In order to improve their abilities, you can equip a variety of unique weaponry, open the chop shop, and amass a collection of cherished Turtles' vehicles for more mobility. For the esthetics, you can buy accessories or even win the NFL Mohawk Helmet from the current Nickmas event.

This article covers details about the NFL Mohawk Helmet and how to get it on Roblox.

Get the exciting Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet on Roblox

What is the Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet on Roblox?

Gamefam and the NFL collaborated to create the limited-edition Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet, which can be obtained for free in TMNT Battle Tycoon. This festive avatar accessory was made exclusively for the Nickelodeon NFL Nickmas game between the Chiefs and Raiders.

A one-of-a-kind collectible with thematic significance, the Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet symbolizes the spirit of the holidays in the Roblox gaming community. This exclusive avatar item isn't tradeable, which makes it a sought-after piece of gear for anyone hoping to celebrate the holiday season in style.

There are only 4,020 of them in the world, with only 4,018 units remaining at the time of writing this article; therefore, users can only claim one per person.

How to get the Nickmas NFL Mohawk Helmet?

You need to complete simple quests to get this limited item, and it does not cost any Robux. You can follow these steps for the same:

Load the official Roblox website and log in using the username and password. Enter the game's name, TMNT Battle Tycoon, in the search tab and hit enter. Click on the game's thumbnail to visit the game's homepage. Click on the green play button to launch the game and wait for it to load. Once loaded, the avatar is teleported to the common area. Now players need to complete four quests: Destroy 30 snowmen around the map, defeat 15 yetis inside the stadium, collect 40 presents from the Nick Blimp, and build the Nickmas tree in the base.

Once completed, the item will be added to your account.

What's a limited UGC?

On Roblox, a limited User-Generated Content (UGC) item refers to special, typically rare virtual items made by users. Because of their rarity and players' desire for them, limited UGC can be a profitable investment.

It is advisable to be careful when exchanging the limited UGC items. These are precious assets that are subject to scams and fraudulent deals due to their rarity and high demand. To guarantee a safe and equitable transaction, you should use the official Roblox trading system and confirm the validity of the deal.