How to get OMEGA Sahur in Brainrot Evolution

Brainrot Evolution's Summer update has introduced a powerful Secret evolution. The OMEGA Sahur, a crystal version of Tung Tung Sahur, can be acquired from an ongoing limited-time event in the game. Compared to other Secrets, which have low drop rates in chests and packs, this Brainrot is a guaranteed reward for both free-to-play and premium players.

This guide provides all the information on getting and using OMEGA Sahur in Brainrot Evolution.

Availability of OMEGA Sahur in Brainrot Evolution

The OMEGA Sahur evolution (Image via Roblox)

The Secret OMEGA Sahur can be obtained from the Summer Pass during the Brainrot Evolution Summer Event. Similar to the game's usual season pass system, the event pass features several tiers. The newly arrived evolution is a reward for completing Day 10, the last tier, thus requiring much playtime.

You can make progress in the Summer Pass by completing event-specific daily and hourly quests to accumulate Summer Points. Most quests require you to kill bosses and monsters, but since they don't specify a world or level, you can easily complete them in the Tung Tung Park world.

To find the Summer Event missions, tap the icon with a sun symbol on the right side of the screen and then navigate to the "Quests" tab. The first section features the hourly quests, whereas the second shows the daily quests, which refresh every 24 hours. You can also refresh them instantly by spending Robux.

The OMEGA Sahur Brainrot is a reward in both the Free and Premium tracks in the Summer Pass. However, the Premium pass holders will get more Demon Crates, more Tickets for Summer Wheel Spins, and an exclusive Ice Cream Pet.

Also check: Brainrot Evolution Summer Event guide

Perks of OMEGA Sahur

Get Summer Points to unlock reward tiers (Image via Roblox)

The OMEGA Sahur is the overall fifth Secret character in Brainrot Evolution. Interestingly, it is more powerful than its former Secret Brainrot, Void Nuclearo Dinosauro, which has 15B Health and 17.5T Damage.

The OMEGA Sahur boasts 250B Health and a whopping 15Qa Damage. Moreover, it is always 125% stronger than your best Brainrot. Since it is readily available in the Summer Pass, it is perfect for beginners to grind levels and eventually reach the last world in this Roblox game.

Tips for completing Summer quests

These tips will help you get Summer Points quickly (Image via Roblox)

Listed below are some tips for you to gain Summer Points easily:

Kill low-level monsters : Depending on your level, you can enter a formerly completed world and kill the low-level monsters. This way, you will efficiently complete the quests.

: Depending on your level, you can enter a formerly completed world and kill the low-level monsters. This way, you will efficiently complete the quests. Hatch low-cost eggs : Most hourly quests require you to hatch eggs. If you have a tight budget, head to the Brainrot City and purchase the cheapest egg, which costs 7500 trophies.

: Most hourly quests require you to hatch eggs. If you have a tight budget, head to the Brainrot City and purchase the cheapest egg, which costs 7500 trophies. Log in hourly : To make good time, log in to the game frequently and complete the hourly quests.

: To make good time, log in to the game frequently and complete the hourly quests. Use Robux to refresh quests: You can spend 49 Robux to refresh the daily quests after completing the initial ones.

Apart from Summer Points, players can earn Sun Shards during the event. This currency can be used in the Summer Shop to get Summer Eggs.

Also check: How to get Secret Characters in Brainrot Evolution

FAQs on Brainrot Evolution

How do I get the OMEGA Sahur evolution?

You can get the coveted evolution from the Summer Pass.

How do I get Summer Points?

To get Summer Points, complete the hourly and daily quests introduced by the Summer Event.

Is OMEGA Sahur a limited Secret Brainrot?

Yes, the OMEGA Sahur is a limited character. It will be removed from the game once the Summer Event is over.

