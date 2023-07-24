How to get the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle in Roblox Arsenal? 

Roblox Arsenal is considered as one of the best FPS experiences in the metaverse. The game was also featured in the RB Battles Season 3 where TanqR, the back-to-back champion, defeated Bandites. Along with new updates and patchwork, the developers usually issue limited-edition skins and weapons. Players have to complete in-game challenges and more to grab the items.

This month, the exclusive Overtone Skin and the Opera GX bundle are up for grabs. Interested readers can refer this article to collect the exclusive items in Roblox Arsenal.

The Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle in Roblox Arsenal will be available till August 12, 2023

Roblox Arsenal guide: Steps to get the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle

It is quite simple to get both the skin and bundle within a matter of minutes. All you need to do is follow the easy steps instructed below:

Launch your browser and download Opera GX.

Mobile users can use the Play Store or Apple App Store to download Opera GX.

Install the browser using the newly downloaded setup and launch Opera GX.

Adjust the start up settings of the browser according to your needs.

Copy this URL "www.opera.com/gx/arsenal" and paste it in the address bar of the browser.

After hitting the enter button, a new site featuring Arsenal's Opera GX bundle will be displayed.

Type out your Roblox username in the "@ Roblox Username" text box.

Make sure to hit the red-themed "Claim Now" button to receive the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle.

A new dialog box stating "IS THIS YOU?" featuing your avatar will pop up.

Press the red "YES, CLAIM" button to claim the skin and bundle.

Now you can uninstall the browser from your device if you want. Additionally, you must avoid making typos when entering your username. To avoid any confusion, just copy and paste it directly.

Launch Arsenal and stay on the main menu.

New UI boxes stating that you have earned the items in the bundle and skin will pop up.

Press the green-colored "Claim" button on the UI boxes to add the rewards to your account.

After this, go to your in-game inventory to find the newly obtained limited-edition items.

Accessories obtained after unbundling the Opera GX bundle

Players will receive the following items after claiming the Opera GX bundle and Overtone skin:

Kill effect: Tab Out (kill effect in-game)

Overtone Skin

Weapon Skin: Integrated

Calling Card: Game Night (Aura Operanovicz, Opera GX's mascot infront of Opera's logo)

Calling Card: Challenger (Opera GX's mascot with a sword)

Item Kit: Unusual Kit

Item Kit: GX Unusual Kit

Item Kit: GX Holo Kit x 3

Melee: R.A.M

Weapon Skin: Aura Pop

Most of the items' design and color palatte is themed around Aura Operanovicz or GX Chan, Opera GX's official mascot.

Active codes in Roblox Arsenal

Individuals can activate the active codes featured below to receive free in-game skins and voice packs. The following list contains valid codes that must be redeemed as soon as possible:

BRUTE – Eat This Calling Card (Latest)

– Eat This Calling Card (Latest) HammerTime – Ban Hammer melee weapon

– Ban Hammer melee weapon NEVERBROKEN – Beatable Calling Card

– Beatable Calling Card dhmubruh – Grindset Calling Card

– Grindset Calling Card the 2021 spooky code – Herobrine Delinquent skin

– Herobrine Delinquent skin KENICOOLAWESOME – Ikuno Pilot skin

– Ikuno Pilot skin 3BILLY – Holoend Kill Effect

– Holoend Kill Effect GARCELLO – Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an Emote

– Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an Emote ROLVE – Fanboy Skin

– Fanboy Skin POG – 1,200 Bucks

– 1,200 Bucks BLOXY – Free Bucks

– Free Bucks Bandites – Bandites announcer voice

– Bandites announcer voice EPRIKA – Eprika announcer voice

– Eprika announcer voice FLAMINGO – Flamingo announcer voice

– Flamingo announcer voice JOHN – John announcer voice

– John announcer voice KITTEN –Koneko announcer voice

–Koneko announcer voice PET – PetrifyTV announcer voice

– PetrifyTV announcer voice ANNA – Anna character skin

– Anna character skin F00LISH – Jackeryz character skin

– Jackeryz character skin CBROX – Phoenix character skin

– Phoenix character skin POKE – Poke character skin

Players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible as they may expire at any time.