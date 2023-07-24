How to get the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle in Roblox Arsenal? 

Roblox Arsenal is considered as one of the best FPS experiences in the metaverse. The game was also featured in the RB Battles Season 3 where TanqR, the back-to-back champion, defeated Bandites. Along with new updates and patchwork, the developers usually issue limited-edition skins and weapons. Players have to complete in-game challenges and more to grab the items.
This month, the exclusive Overtone Skin and the Opera GX bundle are up for grabs. Interested readers can refer this article to collect the exclusive items in Roblox Arsenal.
The Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle in Roblox Arsenal will be available till August 12, 2023
Roblox Arsenal guide: Steps to get the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle
It is quite simple to get both the skin and bundle within a matter of minutes. All you need to do is follow the easy steps instructed below:
- Launch your browser and download Opera GX.
- Mobile users can use the Play Store or Apple App Store to download Opera GX.
- Install the browser using the newly downloaded setup and launch Opera GX.
- Adjust the start up settings of the browser according to your needs.
- Copy this URL "www.opera.com/gx/arsenal" and paste it in the address bar of the browser.
- After hitting the enter button, a new site featuring Arsenal's Opera GX bundle will be displayed.
- Type out your Roblox username in the "@ Roblox Username" text box.
- Make sure to hit the red-themed "Claim Now" button to receive the Overtone Skin and Opera GX bundle.
- A new dialog box stating "IS THIS YOU?" featuing your avatar will pop up.
- Press the red "YES, CLAIM" button to claim the skin and bundle.
Now you can uninstall the browser from your device if you want. Additionally, you must avoid making typos when entering your username. To avoid any confusion, just copy and paste it directly.
- Launch Arsenal and stay on the main menu.
- New UI boxes stating that you have earned the items in the bundle and skin will pop up.
- Press the green-colored "Claim" button on the UI boxes to add the rewards to your account.
- After this, go to your in-game inventory to find the newly obtained limited-edition items.
Accessories obtained after unbundling the Opera GX bundle
Players will receive the following items after claiming the Opera GX bundle and Overtone skin:
- Kill effect: Tab Out (kill effect in-game)
- Overtone Skin
- Weapon Skin: Integrated
- Calling Card: Game Night (Aura Operanovicz, Opera GX's mascot infront of Opera's logo)
- Calling Card: Challenger (Opera GX's mascot with a sword)
- Item Kit: Unusual Kit
- Calling Card: Challenger (Challenger)
- Item Kit: GX Unusual Kit
- Item Kit: GX Holo Kit x 3
- Melee: R.A.M
- Calling Card: Game Night (Game Night)
- Weapon Skin: Aura Pop
- Item Kit: GX Unusual Kit
Most of the items' design and color palatte is themed around Aura Operanovicz or GX Chan, Opera GX's official mascot.
Active codes in Roblox Arsenal
Individuals can activate the active codes featured below to receive free in-game skins and voice packs. The following list contains valid codes that must be redeemed as soon as possible:
- BRUTE – Eat This Calling Card (Latest)
- HammerTime – Ban Hammer melee weapon
- NEVERBROKEN – Beatable Calling Card
- dhmubruh – Grindset Calling Card
- the 2021 spooky code – Herobrine Delinquent skin
- KENICOOLAWESOME – Ikuno Pilot skin
- 3BILLY – Holoend Kill Effect
- GARCELLO – Garcello skin, Garcello kill effect, and an Emote
- ROLVE – Fanboy Skin
- POG – 1,200 Bucks
- BLOXY – Free Bucks
- Bandites – Bandites announcer voice
- EPRIKA – Eprika announcer voice
- FLAMINGO – Flamingo announcer voice
- JOHN – John announcer voice
- KITTEN –Koneko announcer voice
- PET – PetrifyTV announcer voice
- ANNA – Anna character skin
- F00LISH – Jackeryz character skin
- CBROX – Phoenix character skin
- POKE – Poke character skin
Players are advised to redeem the codes as soon as possible as they may expire at any time.