How to get the Pacsun Wings in Roblox Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon

With Roblox's newest hit, Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon, players can immerse themselves in the glamor of Southern California's dynamic environment. Aiming to create the Influencer House from the ground up in the center of Star City Hills, this tycoon game from the renowned PacSun brand delivers a full-body experience.

Players can take pictures, dance, and explore the carefully designed Pacsun-inspired Los Angeles downtown, beach, and film districts. They get to live the California dream virtually.

With an astounding 11 million visitors and an astounding 31,562 people adding the game to their Favorites, the game's popularity speaks for itself. Since its inception on October 13, 2022, the Roblox game has always offered new experiences. This trend continues with the recent upgrade on December 8, 2023,

The game gives players the freedom to establish their private server at no cost and invite friends to join players in the fun. This is what makes this tycoon game unique. They can play with friends for extra points, complete objectives to collect alluring gifts, and drive around the city in a vintage 1981 sports car. Currently, players can grab the latest Pacsun Wings in the game by completing a simple task.

Acquire the Pacsun Wings in Roblox Pacsun Los Angeles Tycoon

There are just 50,000 of these wings left, and players must make haste to grab them before they are gone. Players can follow these easy steps to get the item:

Visit Roblox's official website and log in using the credentials. Once logged in, locate the game and visit the game's homepage. Click on the green button and launch the game. Once launched, the avatar will be summoned in the game's main lobby area. The first hurdle is to complete the entire tycoon. This is a long process and may take up to 2 hours. This also includes the new mansion area. Of course, players can use gamepasses that will expedite the process. Many players may have already completed some levels, and they don't have to start over. Once completed, players need to head back to the mansion and get to the first floor to find an NPC, Chris, who will give them a quest. Talk to him and accept the quest. The quest is to simply go around the town and find art work on walls and take a picture. Once done, players can go back to Chris to complete the quest. The final step is to head back down and claim the UGC, visible floating on a pedestal.

Players can use the scooter to quickly collect the pictures and return them.

How to view the UGC - Pacsun Wings?

Once claimed, the free item is immediately added to the player's Roblox account. They can follow these steps to view and equip the wings:

Close the game and open Roblox's homepage. Click on the hamburger option on the left-hand side. Select the Avatar option to see the Avatar Editor page. Here, click on the Accessories tab and click on the Back option, as this UGC is a back item. Click on the item's thumbnail to select it. Finally, players will be able to view it in 2D and 3D mode and equip the item now.

If the players want to unequip the item, they can follow the same steps, but they have to uncheck the thumbnail, and the item will be added back to the player's account.