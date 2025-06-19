How to get Priest of Heaven in Anime Rangers X

The latest Anime Rangers X update introduced several powerful units to the roster. The Priest of Heaven is arguably the best among the lot because it has passives that provide useful buffs and damage every enemy on the map. Compared to the others, it has a unique obtainability, requiring you to complete a lengthy questline. However, it is worth the effort, considering its utility in the current meta.

Ad

Let's take a look at the availability and stats of the Priest of Heaven in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

Availability of Priest of Heaven in Anime Rangers X

The Priest of Heaven (Image via Roblox)

To unlock Priest of Heaven in Anime Rangers X, you'll need to evolve the Gravity Priest after getting the Heaven Diary item and 150,000 Coins.

Ad

Trending

Interestingly, the Heaven Diary can be made in the Crafting station like other evolution items, but it requires completion of specific quests instead of materials. A total of six quests need to be finished to craft it.

The tasks associated with the Heaven Diary are known as Heavenly Quests. You can get them from the NPC, Priest of Heaven, who is located on the pathway next to the route to the Leaderboard building.

Ad

The six Heavenly Quests in Anime Rangers X are listed as follows:

Heavenly Quest I : Obtain Golden Will (Requiem)

: Obtain Golden Will (Requiem) Heavenly Quest II : Use the passive "Gravity Domain" 3 times

: Use the passive "Gravity Domain" 3 times Heavenly Quest III : Obtain Gravity Priest

: Obtain Gravity Priest Heavenly Quest IV : Obtain Vampire Emperor (Vampire)

: Obtain Vampire Emperor (Vampire) Heavenly Quest V : Kill any 50 bosses in Night Colosseum

: Kill any 50 bosses in Night Colosseum Heavenly Quest VI: Get 1000 kills on Gravity Priest

Heavenly Quest III is completed the moment you get the Gravity Priest. The second, fifth, and sixth quests can be finished by leveling up and using the Gravity Priest in the Night Colosseum Story Mode stages. Although Ranger Stages also count in the questline progress, they are much difficult.

Ad

Obtaining Golden Will (Requiem) and Vampire Emperor (Vampire) will require much time. You have to obtain their pre-evolved forms, namely Golden Will and Vampire Emperor, from the standard summon banners. Next, you have to evolve them by crafting their evolution items and using thousands of Coins.

Stats and passives of Priest of Heaven

Passives of Priest of Heaven (Image via Roblox)

The Priest of Heaven has a high spawn cost and a low spawn limit. However, due to its high damage, it doesn't need more numbers to justify its potential.

Ad

At max level and with O+ in every attribute, the unit has the following stats:

Spawn cost : 2175 Yen

: 2175 Yen Limit Spawn : One unit

: One unit Send cooldown : 39 seconds

: 39 seconds Element : Moon

: Moon Health : 68.44K

: 68.44K Damage : 147.88k

: 147.88k Ability Damage : 479.12K

: 479.12K Range : 44.9

: 44.9 Abilities: Unlimited Go Beyond | Heaven Gate

Listed below are the passive abilities of the Priest of Heaven unit:

Time Acceleration : Every 15 seconds this unit is on the map, it gains +5% attack speed till it reaches the cap of +45%.

: Every 15 seconds this unit is on the map, it gains +5% attack speed till it reaches the cap of +45%. Sinners Soul : When enemies are killed, a soul bar is filled. Once three enemies have been absorbed, this unit and all allies gain +25% attack and +15% range permanently. This passive is only available once in a round.

: When enemies are killed, a soul bar is filled. Once three enemies have been absorbed, this unit and all allies gain +25% attack and +15% range permanently. This passive is only available once in a round. The Path to Heaven: This passive requires Sinners Soul to be activated. When the requirement is complete, the next five base attacks will hit every enemy on the field, and allies will recover 25% of their HP. It has a cooldown of 150 seconds.

Ad

Duplicator and Capitalist are the best traits for Priest of Heaven in Roblox Anime Rangers X. While Capitalist increases the unit's damage and health and decreases its cost, the Duplicator lets the user spawn two Priest of Heaven units instead of one.

Also check: How to get Killer (Yoshikage Kira) in Anime Rangers X

FAQs

How to get Priest of Heaven in Anime Rangers X

The Priest of Heaven is a Secret unit that can be obtained by evolving the Gravity Priest in the game.

Ad

What are the requirements for crafting Heaven Diary?

To craft the Heaven Diary evolution item, you'll need to complete all six Heavenly Quests provided by the Priest of Heaven NPC.

Does Priest of Heaven possess an Ultimate?

Yes, the Priest of Heaven has a powerful Ultimate ability.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024