How to get Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

Relics are special in-game items that provide various buffs in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. They can increase your characters’ earnings, buff Plants, and more. These items come in six rarities, from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, Epic, and Legendary to the highest Mythical. Additionally, you can buy two premium ones at the in-game Shop.

The higher rarity items provide greater buffs and can majorly boost your earnings. Here's a complete guide to getting Relics in this Roblox experience.

A complete guide to getting Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

You can buy Relics at Buy Relics Here stall (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase Relics at the Buy Relics Here stall in Catch and Feed a Brainrot. This stall can be found at the back of your plot near the Relics Garden.

Here is a step-by-step guide to buying them:

Walk up to the Buy Relics Here stall.

stall. Press “E” on your keyboard to open the Relic Shop.

on your keyboard to open the Relic Shop. The stall offers six items of each rarity.

Press the price button to buy one.

You can use in-game cash or Robux to buy a Relic. A higher rarity Relic costs more than the lower ones. Here is the price list:

Champion Statue (Common): 25B or 49 Robux

25B or 49 Robux Peace Pond (Uncommon): 450B or 149 Robux

450B or 149 Robux Sakura Blossom (Rare): 67.2T or 300 Robux

67.2T or 300 Robux Honey Haven (Epic): 5.7QD or 599 Robux

5.7QD or 599 Robux Legend Statue (Legendary): 246.7QD or 799 Robux

246.7QD or 799 Robux Eternal Ember (Mythical): 96.4QT or 1,299 Robux

For you to buy any of the above Relics, they must be in the Shop’s stock, which resets every five minutes. The availability of a Relic depends upon RNG, with the rarest one having less chance of being in the stock. You can reset the Shop instantly by spending 79 Robux.

Additionally, there are two other Relics, exclusive to the in-game Shop: Mythic Statue and Frosty Statue. You can buy them only with Robux. Here is their price:

Mythic Statue: One costs 799 Robux, three cost 2399 Robux, and 10 cost 7999 Robux

One costs 799 Robux, three cost 2399 Robux, and 10 cost 7999 Robux Frosty Statue: One costs 199 Robux, three cost 599 Robux, and 10 cost 1999 Robux.

What do Relics do in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

Relics listing at the Shop (Image via Roblox)

Relics provide different buffs to your characters or Plants. They can boost Plant EXP, boost earnings, increase Fruit mutation rates, and more. Here are the details:

Champion Statue (Common): Increases Feed cash

Increases Feed cash Peace Pond (Uncommon): Increases character cash and Feed Cash

Increases character cash and Feed Cash Sakura Blossom (Rare): Increases Fruit mutation rate and Feed Cash

Increases Fruit mutation rate and Feed Cash Honey Haven (Epic): Increases character cash, Feed cash, and Fruit mutation

Increases character cash, Feed cash, and Fruit mutation Legend Statue (Legendary): Increases Plant EXP, character cash, and Feed cash

Increases Plant EXP, character cash, and Feed cash Eternal Ember (Mythical): Increases Plant EXP, character cash, Feed cash, and Fruit mutation.

Increases Plant EXP, character cash, Feed cash, and Fruit mutation. Mythic Statue: Grants 10✕ growth and money multiplier

Grants 10✕ growth and money multiplier Frosty Statue: Grants 3✕ growth and money multiplier

After buying a Relic, you can place it in the Relics Garden. It starts providing buffs immediately after that. Note that you can place only ten Relics in the garden.

FAQs

How many Relics are in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

There are eight Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot, including two premium ones. They are Uncommon, Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythical, Frosty (Premium), and Mythic (Premium).

What does Relics do in Catch and Feed a Brainrot

The Relics increase Fruit mutation rate, Feed cash, and character cash.

How to buy Relics in Catch and Feed a Brainrot?

You can buy a Relic from the Buy Relics Here stall or from the in-game Shop.

