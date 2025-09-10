How to get Salamander (Natsu Dragneel) in Anime Rangers X

Anime Rangers X Update 6.5 has unleashed several units inspired by the Fairy Tail anime series. Among the most notable ones is Salamander, which is modeled after the fire-wielding Natsu Dragneel. The process behind acquiring it is extremely challenging, so you may need to get more powerful characters as well as level up and upgrade your team.

Ad

Here's all you need to know about securing and evolving Salamander in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

About Salamander in Anime Rangers X

The Adventure Mode rewards (Image via Roblox)

Salamander can be obtained from the Adventure Portal, which originally has a drop rate of 20% in the Adventure Mode. The chance of getting a portal increases as you progress in the new game mode.

Ad

Trending

The Adventure Mode poses a significant challenge even for experienced players. It features a total of 25 waves, with 30 enemies in each wave spawning on the map to destroy your base. After every five waves are cleared, you get the option to "Flee" or "Endure."

If you choose Endure, the game continues, and the enemies become more powerful. In exchange, you get better item drop rates to the extent that the odds of getting Adventure Portals increase to 100%.

Ad

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to get Salamander from Adventure Portals:

Interact with NPC Lucy in the lobby. This character will have "Adventure Mode" written above their head.

Press the green Play button to begin playing the new mode.

Keep destroying the enemy waves and restarting the game mode till you get several Adventure Portals.

From your inventory, use the Adventure Portals to teleport to the portal-specific levels.

Complete these levels until you receive Salamander as a reward.

Ad

Given that Salamander has a 5% drop chance, it may take several attempts in the Adventure Portal to obtain it.

How to evolve Salamander in Anime Rangers X

Salamander's evolution (Image via Roblox)

The full potential of this Mythic unit is unlocked when it is both leveled up and evolved. To turn Salamander into Salamander (Evo), you'll need one Salamander Scarf. This item can be obtained as an Adventure Mode reward.

Ad

Once you obtain a Salamander Scarf, head to the Units Evolve zone in the game. Then, select the Natsu-inspired unit from your inventory and evolve it with a Salamander Scarf and 10,000 Yen.

Limit Breaking units are crucial for creating the best team in Anime Rangers X. Follow this link to our guide on Limit Break and its in-game advantages.

Stats and passive abilities of Salamander (Evo)

Salamander's drop rate in Adventure Portal (Image via Roblox)

Salamander (Evo) has the following stats:

Ad

Rarity : Mythic

: Mythic Element : Divine

: Divine Spawn cost : 1500 Yen

: 1500 Yen Spawn limit : 2 units

: 2 units Abilities : Flame Ball | Fire Dragon Roar | Fire Dragon Brilliant Flame

: Flame Ball | Fire Dragon Roar | Fire Dragon Brilliant Flame Send cooldown: 25 seconds

Here are the passive abilities of Salamander (Evo) in Anime Rangers X:

Power of Friendship : When an ally unit dies in this unit's range, enter Rage Mode, gaining +300% Ability Damage for 1 ability attack. (Cooldown: 30 seconds)

: When an ally unit dies in this unit's range, enter Rage Mode, gaining +300% Ability Damage for 1 ability attack. (Cooldown: 30 seconds) Fire Eater : Every 5 seconds, this unit applies Burn to the target for 5 seconds. Burn damage scales with the unit's current HP% at the moment of the hit and cannot be reapplied until the previous Burn ends: 100-80% → 5% Damage, 79-60% → 10% Damage, 59-40% → 15% Damage, 39-1% → 30% Damage.

: Every 5 seconds, this unit applies Burn to the target for 5 seconds. Burn damage scales with the unit's current HP% at the moment of the hit and cannot be reapplied until the previous Burn ends: 100-80% → 5% Damage, 79-60% → 10% Damage, 59-40% → 15% Damage, 39-1% → 30% Damage. Lead Dragon Hunter: The unit grants himself and allied "Fairy Tail" units in range different buffs based on how many "Fairy Tail" units are in range: 1 unit → +15% HP; 2 units → +10% Range, 3 units → 10% Ability CD and +20% Ability Damage.

Ad

When not evolved, Salamander only possesses the Power of Friendship passive.

Also check: Latest Anime Rangers X codes

FAQs on Anime Rangers X

What is the drop rate of Salamander?

Salamander has a 5% drop rate in the Adventure Portal.

What item is required for evolving Salamander?

You'll need a Salamander Scarf to evolve this unit.

Why is Salamander useful?

This unit inflicts Burn damage to enemies every few seconds. Additionally, it can synergize with other Fairy Tail units like Fairy Queen and Dark Sorcerer to create powerful effects.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025