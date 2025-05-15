How to get the Shark Anchor in Blox Fruits

From consuming fruits to using sharp-edged swords, you have a plethora of options to deal with the enemies in Blox Fruits. You can also unlock many weapons while exploring the various islands across the sea. As soon as you reach the Third Sea, you can unlock the Shark Anchor, a Legendary sword dropped by the Anchored Terrorshark. You know this sword is worth it if a creature as elusive as the Anchored Terrorshark drops it.

This article explains how to find the Anchored Terrorshark and obtain the Shark Anchor in Blox Fruits. It also sheds light on the moveset of the sword, so you can learn about its capabilities.

How to obtain the Shark Anchor in Blox Fruits

As mentioned earlier, you can get the Shark Anchor by defeating the Anchored Terrorshark raid boss. This enemy only spawns in the Third Sea with the help of an item called the Monster Magnet. It is a one-time use item that gets exhausted after summoning the Anchored Terrorshark.

Shark Hunter location in Tiki Outpost (Image via Roblox)

To get the Monster Magnet, you will have to interact with an NPC called the Shark Hunter. You can find him in the Tiki Outpost, which is located in the Third Sea. Specifically, the Shark Hunter is located inside the building behind the Boat Dealer in Tiki Outpost. Remember that you can craft the Monster Magnet only if you have unlocked the Shark Tooth Necklace and Terror Jaw.

Once you have the above items, you can craft the Monster Magnet by using the following resources:

2 Terror Eyes: Obtained by defeating the Terrorshark, a level 2000 Raid Boss found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6.

8 Electric Wings: Obtained by defeating the Piranhas, a level 2000 enemy found in the Sea Danger Levels 2-6.

20 Fool's Gold: Obtained from the Ship Raid (Grand Brigade), Haunted Ship Raid, and the Ghost Ship Raid.

10 Shark Teeth: Obtained by defeating the Shark enemy, an enemy found in the Sea Danger levels 1-6.

Once you have the Monster Magnet, head over to the Third Sea, between Sea Danger levels 1 to 6. Here, you can use the Monster Magnet to summon the Anchored Terrorshark. It should be noted that this raid boss is extremely ferocious and can take you out quickly. So make sure to bring along your strongest weapon to defeat it.

There's a random chance that the Anchored Terrorshark will drop the Shark Anchor upon getting defeated. You may have to try multiple times before you finally get your hands on this item.

All Shark Anchor moves in Blox Fruits

The Shark Anchor (Image via Roblox)

You can use the following moves after equipping the Shark Anchor in this Roblox title.

Zyphoon Toss

Requires Mastery level 150

Allows the user to spin the Shark Anchor rapidly and then launch a shark in the aimed direction.

Armor Breaker

Requires Mastery level 350

Allows the user to dash forward and perform an uppercut on the target, tossing them in the air. Once the opponent is tossed, the Shark Anchor will slam them on the ground, dealing heavy damage.

Also check: Blox Fruits codes

FAQs

How to get the Shark Anchor in Blox Fruits

You can get the Shark Anchor by beating the Anchored Terrorshark raid boss.

Where is the Anchored Terrorshark located in Blox Fruits?

The Anchored Terrorshark spawns only if you use the Monster Magnet in the Third Sea.

How many moves does the Shark Anchor have in Blox Fruits?

The Shark Anchor has only two moves, called the Zyphoon Toss and Armor Breaker.

