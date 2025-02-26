How to get Shark Tooth Necklace in Blox Fruits

Combat is one of the most important aspects of Blox Fruits and there is no way you can avoid it while leveling up. You will meet stronger foes who will stop at nothing to destroy you as you explore new islands. Thankfully, accessories like the Shark Tooth Necklace can be worn to gain certain stat buffs in this experience.

Having a significant buff can help you stay in the fight and turn the tables at any point. While there are several other accessories that you can acquire, the Shark Tooth Necklace in Blox Fruits is relatively easier to get. Check out our guide below to learn how to craft this item.

How to craft the Shark Tooth Necklace in Blox Fruits

The Shark Hunter NPC location (Image via Roblox)

To craft the Shark Tooth Necklace in this Roblox title, you must interact with an NPC called the Shark Hunter who can be found in Tiki Outpost (a level 2450 island located in the Third Sea). Upon reaching Tiki Outpost, look for the Shark Hunter inside the building behind the Boat Dealer NPC. You can find him on the first floor.

The Shark Tooth Necklace can be crafted using the following items at the Shark Hunter NPC:

x1 Mutant Tooth : Obtained by defeating a Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 2 to 6.

: Obtained by defeating a Terrorshark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 2 to 6. x5 Shark Tooth: Obtained by defeating a regular Shark that spawns between Sea Danger Levels 1 to 6.

Once you have obtained the above items, you can easily craft the Shark Tooth Necklace and equip it from your inventory. It should be noted that the Shark Hunter lets you craft two more items - Terror Jaw and Monster Magnet. Make sure to check out our dedicated guides on both of these items to learn how to craft them.

What does the Shark Tooth Necklace do?

The Shark Tooth Necklace (Image via Roblox)

Once equipped, you will get the following buffs from the Shark Tooth Necklace:

50% boost in movement speed.

10% boost in the distance covered by using the dash move.

25% damage boost while participating in Sea Events.

As you can see, the Shark Tooth Necklace greatly improves your mobility by boosting your dash distance and movement speed. Both buffs are extremely useful while going against enemies in both PvE and PvE battles, as they help you avoid incoming attacks.

One thing that puts the Shark Tooth Necklace on the backfoot is its conditional damage buff. While you receive a decent 25% damage boost during Sea Events, it isn't the same for normal enemies; you still have to depend on your weapons and fruit to damage the latter.

FAQs

How do I craft the Shark Tooth Necklace in Blox Fruits?

You can craft a Shark Tooth Necklace using a Mutant Tooth and five units of Shark Tooth.

Where is the Shark Hunter in Blox Fruits?

The Shark Hunter NPC is located in a building behind the Boat Dealer in Tiki Outpost.

Is the Shark Tooth Necklace any good in Blox Fruits?

The Shark Tooth Necklace is good if you want to boost your movement. However, it's not worth it for regular combat.

