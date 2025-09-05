How to get Siamese Cat in Adopt Me

The recent Adopt Me Homepass Week 2 update introduced two new Pets. One of them is the Siamese Cat, which belongs to the Ultra-Rare category. It can be bought from the NPC named Shane, found in the Adoption Island area. You must purchase the Pet using Shane Snax, which can be obtained by upgrading your Homepass level. Note that this Pet will be available to acquire till September 12, 2025.

That said, here's a guide on the Siamese Cat in Adopt Me, including how to obtain the Pet and details regarding its growth stages and tricks.

A complete guide to obtaining the Siamese Cat Pet in Adopt Me

The Siamese Cat Pet (Image via Roblox)

You can purchase a Siamese Cat in Adopt Me for 75 Shane Snax. Here are the steps:

Go to the Adoption Island area by teleporting or through the tunnel.

Walk over to the Accessory Shop. You will find the NPC named Shane to the left of the shop in a park-like area.

Walk into the park and go near the Siamese Cat.

Press the ‘E’ key on your keyboard, pay 75 Shane Snax, and obtain the Pet.

You can earn Shane Snax by leveling up your Homepass. Complete the tasks listed on the taskboard related to the Homepass and earn XP to upgrade the level. Here is a list of levels that grant this specific currency:

Level 1: 1 Shane Snax

1 Shane Snax Level 2: 1 Shane Snax

1 Shane Snax Level 4: 2 Shane Snax

2 Shane Snax Level 5: 2 Shane Snax

2 Shane Snax Level 7: 3 Shane Snax

3 Shane Snax Level 8: 10 Shane Snax

10 Shane Snax Level 9: 3 Shane Snax

3 Shane Snax Level 11: 3 Shane Snax

3 Shane Snax Level 12: 5 Shane Snax

5 Shane Snax Level 14: 5 Shane Snax

5 Shane Snax Level 15: 10 Shane Snax

10 Shane Snax Level 17: 6 Shane Snax

You can accumulate a total of 86 Shane Snax by fully leveling up the Homepass once. After that, you can reset it by spending 1,500 Bucks.

Also read: All Homepass Pets

Growth stages and tricks of the Siamese Cat in Adopt Me

The Siamese Cat Pet grows through six stages, like any other Adopt Me critter. They are: Newborn, Junior, Pre-Teen, Teen, Post-Teen, and Full Grown. Here are the tricks it learns at each stage:

Newborn: Sit

Sit Junior: Joyful

Joyful Pre-Teen: Beg

Beg Teen: Jump

Jump Post-Teen: Trick 1

Trick 1 Full Grown: Trick 2

You can combine four full-grown Siamese Cats to acquire a Neon variant, and subsequently mix four Neon variants to obtain a Mega Neon Siamese Cat.

FAQs

How do I get a Siamese Cat?

You can obtain it by spending 75 Shane Snax.

How do I earn Shane Snax?

You can earn Shane Snax by upgrading your Homepass level.

Can I obtain a Neon and Mega Neon variant of the Siamese Cat Pet?

Yes, you can combine four full-grown Siamese Cats to acquire a Neon variant, and mix four of the latter to obtain a Mega Neon Siamese Cat.

