How to get Skill Points in Arise Crossover

While playing Arise Crossover, you will need a stronger character build to clear out Dungeons and Infernal Castles of higher ranks. Aside from the powerful weapons and armor you pick up, your build also relies heavily on your stats. Currently, there are six stats in which you can invest Skill Points. Remember that your gameplay style will be influenced significantly by the stats in which you invest most of your Skill Points.

Ad

Having the right amount of Skill Points (aka Stat Points) in Arise Crossover is very important. With them, you can decide if you want to dominate the field with your Shadows or weapons. To help you get that advantage, this guide highlights how to get Skill Points in this Roblox experience.

How to get more Skill Points in Arise Crossover

Player stats UI (Image via Roblox)

In this Roblox title, the only way to get Skill Points is by gaining XP and leveling up. For every level increase, you earn two Skill Points. Since 100 is the maximum level in this game, you can gather 200 Skill Points in total. Once you have gathered a decent amount of these points, click on the "Stats" button on the left side of the screen to spend them. As stated earlier, there are six stats to invest in, and we have mentioned them below.

Ad

Trending

Weapon Mastery : Increases your weapon damage by 5% after you invest one Skill Point.

: Increases your weapon damage by 5% after you invest one Skill Point. Player Speed : Increases your movement speed by 1% after you invest one Skill Point.

: Increases your movement speed by 1% after you invest one Skill Point. Shadow Power : Increases your Shadow's damage output by 5% after you invest one Skill Point.

: Increases your Shadow's damage output by 5% after you invest one Skill Point. Shadow Agility : Increases your Shadow's movement speed by 2% after you invest one Skill Point.

: Increases your Shadow's movement speed by 2% after you invest one Skill Point. Shadow Reach : Increases your Shadow's range by 1% after you invest one Skill Point.

: Increases your Shadow's range by 1% after you invest one Skill Point. Shadow Level: Increases your Shadow level power (no maximum levels).

Ad

If you rely more on your arisen Shadows, then it's highly recommended to boost stats like Shadow Power and Shadow Agility. You can also focus on improving the Shadow's Reach stat to make your army untouchable in this experience. However, we mostly recommend you boost the Weapon Mastery and Player Speed stats. These will increase your damage and speed, allowing you to clear Dungeons and Infernal Castles quickly.

Spend Robux or Tickets to reset stats (Image via Roblox)

Thankfully, you have an option to reset your stats and get your Skill Points refunded. This is an extremely useful option if you want to change your build. To do so, open the Stats UI and click on the "Reset Points" button. It will cost you around 79 Robux or 79 Tickets to perform this task.

Ad

Also check: Arise Crossover Relics guide

FAQs

How do I get Skill Points in Arise Crossover?

You will get two Skill Points every time your level increases by one.

What does the Weapon Mastery stat do in Arise Crossover?

The Weapon Mastery stat will increase your damage output every time you invest in it.

How much does it cost to reset your stats in Arise Crossover?

It will cost you 79 Robux to reset your stats and get all your Skill Points refunded.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024