How to get Solace Quinque in Ghoul://Re

For all the human players in Ghoul://Re, using a Quinque is important if they have joined the Commission of Counter Ghoul (CCG). It is a weapon made out of Kagune — the evolved limbs of Ghouls. While there are various Quinques to acquire, the ones obtained from defeating bosses are strongly recommended.

The Solace is one such Quinque that you can acquire after beating a raid boss in this experience. This guide will walk you through the steps to unlock the Solace Quinque in Ghoul://Re. So, if you have been looking for a strong weapon, here's how to get it.

Steps to unlock Solace Quinque in Ghoul://Re

In this Roblox title, you can unlock Solace only if you have unlocked your first Quinque. To do so, you will have to become a Ranked 1 Investigator and pay 100 Yen to an NPC called Investigator Asashi at the CCG headquarters. Doing so will allow you to acquire your first Quinque and unlock the Crafting Bench for you.

Once you have unlocked your first Quinque, follow the steps mentioned below to get the Solace.

Defeat Tatara

The only way to acquire the Solace Quinque is by crafting it in this game. This is only possible if you have the Blueprint of this weapon. Currently, a raid boss called Tatara is the only enemy who can drop this Blueprint. To spawn Tatara, talk to the Boss Raid NPC outside the CCG headquarters and pay her 5000 Yen. Doing so will give you the option to spawn Tatara. Then, simply beat it for a chance to get the Solace Blueprint.

Craft Solace

Craft the Solace Quinque using the Crafting Bench (Image via Roblox || YouTube/@itzvexo)

After acquiring the Solace Blueprint, head over to the Crafting Bench at the CCG headquarters. You can find it inside the laboratory on the second floor. There, you can use the following materials to craft Solace.

5 Deformed Kakuhao: Obtained from the Noro raid boss

10 Refined Bikaku Fragment: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

5 One Eyed Fragment: Obtained from the Eto raid boss.

60 Bronze: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

15 Kakuja Fragment: Can be crafted using 5 Bikaku Fragments, 5 Ukaku Fragments, 5 Koukaku Fragments, and 5 Rinkaku Fragments.

55 Molded Gold: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

55 Steel: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

10 Gold: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

50 Bikaku Fragment: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

55 Molded Steel: Obtained as a reward by beating bosses.

By using the above crafting materials, you can easily craft the Solace Quinque in this game.

Also check: All Kagune in Ghoul://Re

All Solace Quinque moves in Ghoul://Re

The Solace Quinque (Image via Roblox)

You will unlock the following moves after obtaining the Solace Quinque in this title:

Critical move: Allows the user to shoot blue flames with a bow.

Flare: Allows the user to leap in the air and unleash a huge blue flame blast on the opponent.

Incineration: Allows the user to charge multiple blue flames on the opponent.

Pyroclasm: Allows the user to unleash a huge blue flame on the opponent, followed by an upward kick.

Pyroclasm Variant: Allows the user to shoot a blue flame on the opponent and then follow up with an upward kick. Once the opponent is launched into the air, you will shoot a blue flame again.

FAQs

How do I get the Solace Blueprint in Ghoul://Re?

You can get the Solace Blueprint after beating the Tatara Raid boss.

How do I get the One Eyed Fragment in Ghoul://Re?

A One Eyed Fragment is dropped after beating the Eto Raid boss in this experience.

Where is Investigator Asashi in Ghoul://Re?

You can find the Investigator Asashi NPC in the CCG headquarters.

