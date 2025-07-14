How to get Soul King (Aizen) in Anime Rangers X

With the latest TYBW update, Anime Rangers X has released several new characters inspired by the Bleach anime. You can get Ura (Kisuke Urahara), Shin (Shinji Hirako), and the Almighty (Ywach) by completing various tasks in the tower defense game. Interestingly, securing these characters will also get you a step closer to acquiring the powerful Soul King, modeled after Sosuke Aizen.

This guide details the full process behind getting the rare Soul King unit in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

A complete guide on how to get Soul King in Anime Rangers X

Get the Soul King Quest

The Soul King Quest NPC (Image via Roblox)

You can get Soul King by completing its associated questline in Anime Rangers X. To get the quest from the newly added NPC, follow these instructions:

Teleport to the Upgrade Zone.

Move outside of the hub and turn right.

Keep moving till you find the NPC Soul King past the tree.

Interact with the NPC and then choose the "I will ascend" dialogue.

You'll receive the Soul King Quest, which can be tracked by navigating to the "Special" tab in the Quest menu.

To finish the Soul King Quest, you'll need to complete six different tasks. They are quite lengthy and require a team of characters on or above Level 50.

Complete the Soul King Quest in Anime Rangers X

Complete all the quest requirements (Image via Roblox)

The Soul King questline is branched into multiple tasks and challenges:

Soul King Quest I - Obtain "Ura (Kai)"

- Obtain "Ura (Kai)" Soul King Quest II - Obtain "Shin (Reverse)"

- Obtain "Shin (Reverse)" Soul King Quest III - Obtain "The Almighty"

- Obtain "The Almighty" Soul King Quest IV - Complete 40 Ranger Stage "Spirit Realm"

- Complete 40 Ranger Stage "Spirit Realm" Soul King Quest V - Complete 10 Nightmare levels on Act 10 Stage "Spirit Realm"

- Complete 10 Nightmare levels on Act 10 Stage "Spirit Realm" Soul King Quest VI - Complete 50 Boss Rush

To get Ura (Kai) in Anime Rangers X, you'll need to get Ura from the Summon banners and evolve it by using the Zanpak item and 15,000 Coins.

Acquiring The Almighty is a more difficult task. The unit has a 3% drop chance in Act 3 of the Spirit Realm Ranger Stage. You'll need to clear the level repeatedly with your strongest team to get the Ywach-inspired character.

While Ura and The Almighty can only be acquired in a specific way, there are two ways to get Shin (Reverse). You can either obtain it as a drop in the Boss Rush mode or purchase it with 750 Boss Rush Coins from the Exchange Shop.

Acquire Soul King in Anime Rangers X

Reroll Soul King's stats to make it stronger (Image via Roblox)

Once you have completed all the tasks, head back to the NPC Soul King. Interact with the character and again choose the "I will ascend" option. This time, you won't get any new questline, but instead the Soul King will be added to your inventory.

Soul King (Aizen) has the following stats in Anime Rangers X at Level 50:

Spawn Cost : 4000 Yen

: 4000 Yen Attack : Magic

: Magic Element : Moon

: Moon Ultimate : Black Coffin

: Black Coffin Passives : 70 Seals | Spiritual Pressure

: 70 Seals | Spiritual Pressure Health : 28.2K

: 28.2K DPS : 3.9K

: 3.9K Range : 24.4

: 24.4 AoE: Full AoE

To make the most out of this powerful unit, consider using Stat Rerolls until Soul King has O+ or SSS+ in each stat. Additionally, utilize the Limit Break feature to let the character gain more levels.

FAQs on Anime Rangers X

What is the drop rate of Shin (Reverse) in Boss Rush - Spirit Realm?

This rare unit has a 1% drop rate in the Boss Rush mode.

How do I get Boss Rush Coins for buying Shin (Reverse)?

You can get these special coins by completing the Boss Rush mode.

Is it necessary to evolve Ura to complete the Soul King Quest I?

Yes, you have to evolve Ura to Ura (Kai) to complete the quest.

