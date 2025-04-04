How to get the Spectral Serpent in Fisch

Fisch has a plethora of creatures that players can hunt and obtain. Some are easy to find, as they spawn in the ocean and have no specific requirements, while others, such as the Spectral Serpent, demand a lot of effort to obtain. This Mythical beast only appears in a specific location in the game, making it difficult to track down.

This article provides a quick overview of where to find the Spectral Serpent and the most effective way to catch it.

A brief guide to obtaining the Spectral Serpent in Fisch

You can find the Spectral Serpent in the Brine Pool (Image via Roblox)

The Spectral Serpent in Fisch is a Mythical rarity creature that exclusively spawns in the Brine Pool. This area is one of the most challenging regions to navigate in the Desolate Deep, adding to the difficulty of catching this fish. Moreover, you can only use the Reinforced Rod to fish in its acidic waters.

You can purchase the Reinforced Rod from the merchant on Desolate Deep Island. However, reaching both the merchant and the Brine Pool is no small feat.

For a detailed walkthrough, check out our guide on how to reach the Brine Pool in Desolate Deep. Before venturing into this area, ensure you’re equipped with the following items:

Diving gear (Can be bought on Moosewood Island)

Glider

Alternatively, you can use these quick markers:

Start from Moosewood Island and go Northwest of the Statue of Sovereignty. You can also follow the (-790, 142, -3101) coordinates to reach the buoy.

Jump off your boat, dive until you reach the bottom of the pit, and take a right turn.

Keep swimming while avoiding the mines until you reach the Desolate Pocket.

Find the Clarence NPC since he will point towards the cave that you must enter.

Navigate the obby to reach the Brine Pool.

How to catch the Spectral Serpent: Best bait and time

This is what the Spectral Serpent looks like (Image via Fisch Wiki)

Now that you've reached the Brine Pool, it’s time to begin your hunt for the Spectral Serpent. This elusive creature is usually found near the bottom of the pool, so it will take some time before you can fish it out.

While most players can only use the Reinforced Rod to catch it, you can also apply the Invincible Enchantment on your other rods to make them usable in the toxic waters.

To lure the Spectral Serpent, you must use Truffle Worm as bait during a clear night. This condition is ideal for fishing for the creature. However, proceed with caution, as it applies a -80% progression speed debuff once it bites.

FAQs about Fisch

Where does Spectral Serpent spawn in Fisch?

The Spectral Serpent spawns in the Brine Pool.

Can you use a regular rod to fish in the Brine Pool in Fisch?

You can use your regular rods to fish here only if they have the Invincible Enchantment. Otherwise, you must use the Reinforced Rod.

What is the rarity of Spectral Serpent?

The Spectral Serpent falls under the Mythical rarity.

