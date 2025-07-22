How to get Spider Boss (Chrollo Lucilfer) in All Star Tower Defense X

All Star Tower Defense X has rolled out the Summer Event, introducing a new raid, team event, and several new units to shake up the meta. One of them is Spider Boss, modeled after Chrollo Lucilfer from the Hunter x Hunter animanga. It has an immense range, explosive attacks, and a special ability that affects several enemies. Thus, many players are eager to add it to their team.

Here's everything to know about the Spider Boss, including its stats and special ability, in Roblox All Star Tower Defense X.

Getting Spider Boss in All Star Tower Defense X

The X Banner in the game (Image via Roblox)

Spider Boss can be obtained from the X Banner in All Star Tower Defense X. The new Unbound unit, replacing Michishibo, has a 0.01% drop chance. Players who received Michishibo from that particular banner, following the release of Spider Boss, will receive an option to replace him with the new unit.

Since it is an Unbound unit, the Spider Boss isn't featured in the banner. Players know that they have acquired the unit when a cutscene plays on the screen after they hit the Summon button in the X Banner.

Due to its low drop rate, you may need to spend thousands of Gems to get Spider Boss in ASTDX. There's no way to increase your luck (odds) of getting this Unbound character.

Stats of Spider Boss in All Star Tower Defense X

Spider Boss (Image via Roblox)

Spider Boss poisons enemies with every attack. The poison deals 30% of the unit's damage over six ticks (5% per tick) as well as causes the enemies to heal 50% slower. This makes the character a valuable addition to any team, especially for high-tier Trials and Raids.

Initially, the Spider Boss deals damage to a single enemy. Its attack type changes to explosive AoE after the first Upgrade and then into line AoE upon the sixth upgrade. You can capitalize on its versatility to change your strategy.

Listed below are Spider Boss' stats in All Star Tower Defense X:

Element : Green

: Green Tower Type : Ground

: Ground Deployment Cost : 800

: 800 Total Cost : 70,000

: 70,000 Placements : 4

: 4 Upgrade Levels : 9

: 9 Attack Type : Single → EAoE → AoE (Line)

: Single → EAoE → AoE (Line) Max Damage at Level 80 : 22,051

: 22,051 Max Range : 35

: 35 Ability: Fish Domain

With the introduction of Spider Boss, the total number of Unbound units has increased to four.

The Fish Domain ability explained

Fish Domain lasts 30 seconds (Image via Roblox)

The Fish Domain special ability is unlocked once Spider Boss is upgraded to max level. Upon activation, a domain is spawned with the unit's range, lasting 30 seconds. Enemies that enter the domain receive a timer. When the domain ends, all enemies with the timer take 62% of the Spider Boss's damage multiplied by the amount of time they were in the domain.

For instance, if the Spider Boss has 10,000 damage and the enemy spends five seconds in the Fish Domain, it will receive a whopping 31,000 damage (6200 x 5).

Unfortunately, the Fish Domain can only be used once per game before it goes into an infinite cooldown in All Star Tower Defense X.

FAQs on All Star Tower Defense X

What is the drop chance of Spider Boss?

The Spider Boss has a 0.001% drop chance in the X Banner.

Does the Spider Boss unit possess an Ascension?

Yes, you can Ascend the Unbound unit.

Is Spider Boss the only unit with the poison effect?

As of this writing, Spider Boss is the only unit that can deal poison damage.

