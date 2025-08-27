How to get Te Te Te Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot is a Roblox experience featuring characters inspired by Italian brainrot memes. These characters are divided into rarities, which affect their spawn chance. Te Te Te Sahur belongs to the Mythic category, thereby being harder to find than Common, Rare, Epic, and Legendary units. It is one of the highest-earning Mythics and is essential for reaching a particular Rebirth level.

Here's all you need to know about Te Te Te Sahur, including its acquisition and earnings in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting Te Te Te Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

Te Te Te Sahur (Image via Roblox)

Te Te Te Sahur is not an admin-spawned Brainrot. You can purchase it with 2,500,000 Cash whenever it appears on the conveyor belt during your regular gameplay. Other players may also try to buy the unit, so make sure to use gears that slow them down.

A Mythic Brainrot appears on the conveyor belt every 15 minutes. However, it is possible to increase their spawn rate by purchasing Server Luck gamepasses from the Robux Shop. The 2x Server Luck costs 249 Robux, and you can increase it up to 5x by spending more premium currency in the game.

New players might not be able to buy the Mythic Brainrot due to their low funds. As such, they'll need to steal the unit. Stealing is cost-effective yet challenging because the targeted players are informed about your theft. You'll need to use gears to slow or stun them before running away with their Te Te Te Sahur.

To make easy steals, team up with your friends. The latter can help slow the targeted player by using gears like Medusa Head and Boogie Bomb, while you steal the Brainrot without facing any opposition.

As of this writing, the Te Te Te Sahur is the third-highest earning Mythic. Check our guide to learn more about all the Mythic Brainrots and their incomes in Steal a Brainrot.

Stats and usage of Te Te Te Sahur in Steal a Brainrot

Te Te Te Sahur is required for Rebirth 8 (Image via Roblox)

Te Te Te Sahur is one of the best Mythic units in Steal a Brainrot. It has an acquisition cost of 2,500,000 Cash, which is cheaper than Tobi Tobi Tobi, Gorillo Watermelondrillo, and multiple other characters of similar rarity.

Another useful aspect of the Te Te Te Sahur is its income. It generates 9,500 Cash every second, a number only surpassed by Tracoducotulu Delapeladustuz and Carloo in the Mythic category. This Brainrot is ideal for early- to mid-game players as it gives a decent 570,000 Cash per minute.

Although there are units superior to Te Te Te Sahur, it's advisable to keep it in your base. This valuable Brainrot is a mandatory requirement for performing Rebirth 8, which gives a x7 Multiplier, a Slot, 1M Cash, and an additional 10 seconds to Lock Base.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How much Cash is required for Te Te Te Sahur?

This Mythic unit can be bought with 2.5M Cash.

Is it possible to get Te Te Te Sahur from the Fuse Machine?

Currently, this character cannot be obtained from the Fuse Machine.

What are the requirements for Rebirth 8?

For Rebirth 8, you need a minimum of 5 billion Cash and a Te Te Te Sahur in your base.

