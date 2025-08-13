Steal a Brainrot: All Mythic Brainrots and their earnings

Mythic is one of the seven rarity tiers in Steal a Brainrot. Characters belonging to this category are immensely valuable as they generate thousands of Cash per second, providing a steady source of income to beginners. However, they have a higher cost and lower spawn chance than Common, Rare, and Legendary units, making completing one's Mythic collection an arduous grind.

This guide features the names, prices, and earnings of all Mythic Brainrots in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

All Mythic Brainrots and their stats

A Rainbow-mutated Orangutini Ananassini (Image via Roblox)

Currently, there are 14 Mythic Brainrots in this character-collection experience. The following table presents all their stats, including their costs and earnings:

Brainrot Name Earnings per second Cost Frigo Camelo 1.4K/s 300K Orangutini Ananassini 1.7K/s 400K Rhino Toasterino 2.1K/s 450K Bombardiro Crocodilo 2.5K/s 500K Spioniro Golubiro 3.5K/s 750K Bombombini Gusini 5K/s 1M Zibra Zubra Zibralini 6K/s 1M Tigrilini Watermelini 6.5K/s 1M Cavallo Virtuso 7.5K/s 2.5M Avocadorilla 7.5K/s 2M Gorillo Watermelondrillo 8K/s 3M Tob Tobi Tobi 8.5K/s 3.5M Ganganzelli Trulala 9K/s 4M Te Te Te Sahur 9.5K/s 2.5M

The income rate of all the aforementioned Brainrots can be boosted by Traits and Mutations. Among the available Traits, Nyan Cat and Fireworks provide the highest income-affecting multipliers, while Rainbow is the best out of all the other Mutations. It boosts a character's income by a 10x multiplier and gives them a unique rainbow effect.

To maximize earnings while completing the Mythic collection, obtain Rainbow Brainrots with different Traits. You're most likely to find multi-Trait units during the Admin Abuse events.

How to get Mythic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Mythic Brainrots appear after every 15 minutes (Image via Roblox)

There are several ways to obtain Mythic Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot:

Purchase them from the conveyor belt: A Mythic Brainrot arrives on the conveyor belt every 15 minutes. Buy it with Cash and then accompany it to your base.

A Mythic Brainrot arrives on the conveyor belt every 15 minutes. Buy it with Cash and then accompany it to your base. Utilize the Fuse Machine : A few Mythics, such as Avocadorilla and Ganganzelli Trulala, can only be acquired from the Fuse Machine. They currently do not spawn on the conveyor belt.

: A few Mythics, such as Avocadorilla and Ganganzelli Trulala, can only be acquired from the Fuse Machine. They currently do not spawn on the conveyor belt. Steal them from other players: Instead of cash, you can use your mind to steal Mythic Brainrots from others. Utilize powerful gears like Medusa Head and All Seeing Sentry to give your targets absolutely no chance of pursuing you while you're stealing their unit.

Instead of cash, you can use your mind to steal Mythic Brainrots from others. Utilize powerful gears like Medusa Head and All Seeing Sentry to give your targets absolutely no chance of pursuing you while you're stealing their unit. Trade with others: If you are missing specific Brainrots and need them quickly in your collection, trade with other players. You'll find several players eager to exchange their Mythic units in exchange for similar rarity units.

Even though Mythic Brainrots have a low spawn rate, it can be gradually increased with every Server Luck gamepass purchase.

Among the many Mythics, the Orangutini Ananassini is a most useful one as it generates decent money and is required for Rebirth 5. You can learn more about the character in this guide.

Also check: Steal A Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the highest-earning Mythic Brainrot?

Te Te Te Sahur is the highest-earning Mythic, generating 9500 Cash per second.

Which is the cheapest Mythic Brainrot?

Frigo Camelo is the cheapest character of this rarity, requiring only 300,000.

Which Mythic units are needed for Rebirths?

Orangutini Ananassini (Level 5) and Bombombini Gusini (Level 6 and 7) are required for certain Rebirths.

