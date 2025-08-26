How to get La Supreme Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

The La Supreme Combinasion is a Secret-rarity character unveiled by the Steal a Brainrot Admin War update. Arriving after the addition of the La Grande Combinasion, this unit's design features a fusion of seven Brainrots, including Pot Hotspot and Garama and Madundung. It is the highest-earning 'combination' Brainrot in this title, providing 40 million Cash per second.

Highly rare and valuable, the La Supreme Combinasion is a prized trophy for any player. This guide explains the various ways to obtain the unit.

Getting La Supreme Combinasion in Steal a Brainrot

The Fuse Machine (Image via Roblox)

The La Supreme Combinasion can be acquired from the Fuse Machine in Steal a Brainrot. However, it has an extremely low drop rate. Even if you put four Secret Brainrots, the Fuse Machine may not display the combination character as a potential reward.

For the best chance of getting the La Supreme Combinasion, deposit high-earning Secret Brainrots into the Fuse Machine like Chicleteira Bicicleteira, Esok Sekolah, and Pot Hotspot. Such characters have the best chance of appearing on the conveyor belt during the Admin Abuse events.

If you deposit four Chicleteira Bicicleteira, the Fuse Machine displays an 8% chance of getting the La Supreme Combinasion as the end product. So, you may need to sacrifice many of your high-earning Secrets to eventually acquire this coveted unit.

It is also possible to steal the Brainrot in the game. Yet, a La Supreme Combinasion is most likely to belong to a veteran player, who will do their utmost to keep them in their base. When trying to swipe the character, be careful of any sentry guns and traps near the target's base that may spoil your plans.

Our guide on Secrets in Steal a Brainrot provides all the information about these high-rarity characters, including their obtainability and earnings.

Stats of the La Supreme Combinasion

Note the cost and earnings of this character (Image via Roblox)

The La Supreme Combinasion costs 7,000,000,000 Cash in Steal a Brainrot. Since it is obtainable from the Fuse Machine, you don't have to spend such an amount to acquire it. Instead, you can sell the unit for half its value, meaning 3.5 billion Cash, whenever you require more space in your base.

Regarding its earnings, the La Supreme Combinasion generates 40,000,000 Cash per second. It is the current third highest-earning Secret in this experience, after Garama and Madudung, and the top-ranking Dragon Cannelloni.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What is the income of the La Supreme Combinasion?

This Brainrot generates 40M Cash every second.

What Brainrots constitute the La Supreme Combinasion?

The La Supreme Combinasion is a mix of Brr es Teh Patipum, Piccione Macchina, Gangster Footera, Pakrahmatmamat, Pot Hotspot, Lirili Larila, and Garama and Madundung.

Is La Supreme Combinasion better than the La Grande Combinasion?

Yes, the La Supreme Combinasion is better because it generates 30 million more Cash than the La Grande Combinasion.

