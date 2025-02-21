How to get The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge in Sprunki RP 3D

Sprunki RP 3D has a variety of badges for players to collect, but some of the newly added ones can be slightly confusing. The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge falls under this category, as unlocking it requires completing a special event. Naturally, finding this event can be hard, considering the game features various events and quests.

Ad

Hence, this article will offer a brief guide that will help you find this special event and unlock The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge easily.

A brief guide to unlocking The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge Sprunki RP 3D

Enter the portal to reach the new map (Image via Roblox)

To obtain The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge, you must enter the New Event. This can be done by interacting with the "New Event" portal in the main lobby. Walk into it and wait for the game to teleport you to the new map. Soon, you will find yourself at one end of the maze in the safe area.

Ad

Trending

Beware of the monster while exploring the maze (Image via Roblox)

Any area behind the green barrier is safe. The goal is to interact with and click on five buttons spread across the maze. However, you will soon come across the monster patrolling the maze, who will immediately start chasing you when you come in its line of sight. Fortunately, the monster is slow, and you can outrun it and head back inside the safe zone.

Ad

You must click all five buttons (Image via Roblox)

Since the buttons are spread across the maze, it will take some time and exploring before you find all five of them. However, if you sweep one part of the maze at a time and then move forward, it will be quicker and easier for you to find the buttons. Once you click all five, head towards the other end of the maze, where you will find the Exit door.

Ad

Exit the maze to get the badge (Image via Roblox)

Also check: A Beginners Guide to My Monkey Army

Ad

Getting The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge and the morph

You will also get the Badge Morph for completing the task (Image via Roblox)

Once you reach the Exit, the game will teleport you back to the main lobby and award you The Normal Guy Phase 2 Badge. Along with it, you can also equip the Badge Morph in the main lobby by clicking on the Badge Morphs icon on the left side of the screen.

Ad

You can equip it through the Badge Morphs menu in Sprunki RP 3D (Image via Roblox)

Then, scroll down to the very bottom and click on The Normal Guy 2 to equip it. Close the window and click on Sing to watch the figure make strange noises and move its arms around in a dancing manner.

Ad

Also check: How to get Rainbow Haki in Verse Piece

FAQs about Sprunki RP 3D

Where is the Special Event in Sprunki RP 3D?

You can join the Special Event from the main lobby. Simply enter the portal to be teleported to the new map.

Where is the safe zone in the Special Event maze in Sprunki RP 3D?

The area behind the green barrier is the safe zone.

Ad

How to unlock the maze's exit in Sprunki RP 3D

You must click on all five buttons in the maze to unlock the exit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024