How to get Unohana in Anime Rangers X

Fresh characters have arrived in Anime Rangers X, courtesy of the second part of the TYBW update. All are modeled after Bleach characters and possess abilities similar to their manga and anime counterparts. One of the newest and most significant additions is Hana (True Release), based on Retsu Unohana. She applies the Bleed debuff on enemies and subsequently boosts her damage.

This guide tells you how to get Hana (True Release) and utilize it effectively in Roblox Anime Rangers X.

How to obtain Hana (True Release) in Anime Rangers X

The Spirit Realm Portal I (Image via Roblox)

Hana (True Release) can be obtained from the Spirit Realm Portal I in Anime Rangers X. The said portal is a guaranteed reward for completing Chapter 10 of Spirit Realm, which is unlocked after you complete all the preceding Story Stages.

Here's the full process for getting the Unohana-inspired character in the game:

Head to one of the Room Pods and create a room for Story-Stage Spirit Realm.

Select Chapter 10 of Spirit Realm on any difficulty.

Complete the Chapter to get Spirit Realm Portal I.

Use the Spirit Realm Portal I to enter the boss challenge.

Complete the boss challenge to get a small chance of obtaining Hana (True Release).

Even though Spirit Realm Portal I has a 100% drop chance, acquiring Hana (True Release) is an arduous task since she has a 1% drop rate in the portal. You'll need to clear the portal challenge several times to obtain the unit.

Stats and passives of Hana (True Release) in Anime Rangers X

All the details about Hana's abilities (Image via Roblox)

Hana (True Release) is a support unit. She has three passive abilities, each centering on the Bleed effect in Anime Rangers X.

Flesh-Drops : This unit deals 35% Advanced Bleed; for each bleeding enemy gains +10% Damage (caps at 50%)

: This unit deals 35% Advanced Bleed; for each bleeding enemy gains +10% Damage (caps at 50%) Down to the bone : Bleeds all allies in range for 1% of her Damage per tick; in exchange gains +10% Damage per tick (caps at 100%). Allies cannot drop below 10% HP.

: Bleeds all allies in range for 1% of her Damage per tick; in exchange gains +10% Damage per tick (caps at 100%). Allies cannot drop below 10% HP. MINAZUKI: Permanently emanates a red blood circle; Hana and any unit in range gains a +25% Bleed potency.

Listed below are the unit's stats at Level 50:

Element : Fire

: Fire Rarity : Secret

: Secret Spawn Cost : 2650 Yen

: 2650 Yen Spawn Limit : 1

: 1 Abilities : Bloodstained Blade | Crimson Slashes

: Bloodstained Blade | Crimson Slashes Ultimate : None

: None Health : 17.3K

: 17.3K DPS : 4.6K

: 4.6K Range : 30

: 30 AoE: Line AoE

Despite her lack of an Ultimate and strong damage-dealing abilities, Hana is one of the best support units in Anime Rangers X. She reduces the health of enemies and thereby paves the way for DPS characters like Crimson Owl and Ichigoat to deal the finishing strikes. Her high spawn cost is problematic, but you can reduce it by half by assigning her the Capitalist Trait.

FAQs on Anime Rangers X

What is the drop chance of Hana (True Release)?

This Secret unit has a 1% drop chance from the Spirit Realm Portal I.

What is the Element of Hana (True Release)?

This unit possesses the Fire Element. Thus, it does double damage to enemies with the Leaves Element.

What are the other new units introduced by the TYBW Part 2?

Besides Hana (True Release), the other new units are Ichigoat, Thunder Goddess, and Flame Captain.

