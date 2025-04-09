How to get and use Crystals in Hunters

In Hunters, Crystals are a premium currency serving as an alternative for Robux. As you may have already guessed, gathering them can be tedious and nerve-wracking. Unlike EXP, there are not many concrete ways to farm Crystals, as they are obtained by only a handful of methods. However, sooner or later, you will feel the need to use this currency in the shop to purchase some lucrative items.

Just so you don't fall short on Crystals later, here's our guide that explains how to get this premium currency. Moreover, it also discusses the uses of Crystals so you can spend them wisely.

How to earn Crystal in Hunters

Following are the only known ways of obtaining Crystals in this Roblox title.

Completing quests

To earn rewards like EXP and Crystals, you can complete tasks given by the Quest NPC found near the spawn area. Accept quests from him and complete them at the earliest to accumulate some Crystals. Since it is a rare currency, you won't get it in abundance, so you may have to complete multiple quests to gather a generous amount.

Completing dungeons on Hard difficulty

Complete dungeons on the hard difficulty to earn more Crystals (Image via Roblox)

Even without accepting a quest, you can participate in dungeon battles and beat bosses to earn rewards like Crystals. Sadly, though, there is only a 1% chance that you will earn x2 Crystals by completing the starter dungeon on the Normal difficulty setting. However, you can switch it to Hard while creating a party for the dungeon battle for a 1% chance of getting x4 Crystals.

Redeeming codes

Like many other popular Roblox titles, this one also has a code redemption system that you can exploit to get precious rewards, including Crystals. Do check out our dedicated codes article for this game, as we have mentioned all the latest codes there.

How to use Crystals in Hunters

Use Crystals to purchase Gamepasses (Image via Roblox)

In this experience, you can use the Crystals to purchase the various Gamepasses available in the shop. Gamepasses offer you certain benefits that can help you progress in the game. For example, you can purchase the Permanent x2 EXP Gamepass to level up easily. While these passes are usually bought using Robux, Crystals can also be used as an alternative currency.

However, note that purchasing Gamepasses requires you to spend thousands of Crystals. So think twice before spending all of your gathered Crystals at once.

FAQs

What do the Crystals do in Hunters?

You can use the Crystals to purchase Gamepasses from the in-game shop.

How do I earn Crystals in Hunters?

You can earn Crystals by completing quests, beating dungeons, and redeeming the active codes.

Are there any codes available for Hunters?

Yes, there are codes available in this experience that can be redeemed for free rewards.

