How to get and use Flash Step in Vox Seas

Flash Step is one of the many abilities that you can learn in Vox Seas. It lets you teleport to a short distance, swiftly avoid an attack, and reposition before launching a counteroffense. Most notably, it does not consume any energy like the Dash ability. You can cover large distances by pressing a button repeatedly and without depleting your energy.

In this guide, you'll learn how to obtain Flash Step and skillfully use it to defeat your opponents in Vox Seas.

Getting Flash Step in Roblox Vox Seas

Obtaining Flash Step explained (Image via Roblox)

The Flash Step skill can be learned from the Flash-Step Teacher for 100,000 Money. This NPC is located in the Prison island, which is the grinding area for players in the level range of 450 and 575.

To locate the Prison Island and the Flash-Step Teacher, follow these steps:

Start your journey from Foosha Village.

Sail past Central Town. You'll know you're heading in the right direction if Orange Town and Werewolf's Island are at your sides.

The Prison is easily noticeable from afar as it has a huge skull at its entrance.

From the main entrance, head to your right. Notice the lantern near an enclosed space.

Run past the lantern and turn left. You'll find the Flash-Step Teacher near the wall.

Once you interact with the Flash-Step Teacher, they will offer to teach the ability in exchange for Money. If you have sufficient currency, press the "Learn" button.

Acquiring $100,000 in Vox Seas is a hectic task. If you don't have the required cash, simply keep completing Jonas' quests on Prison island. The least powerful enemies on that island are Prisoners, but you can also fight bosses like Koaby and Muzzlejaw to gain more cash quickly.

If you have just started adventuring in Vox Seas, peruse our beginner's guide to know all about the stat system and the ideal starter fruits.

How to use Flash Step in Vox Seas

The NPC Flash-Step Teacher (Image via Roblox)

'R' is the default key for Flash Step on your PC. When pressed, your avatar will teleport to a short distance based on where your cursor is pointing. On mobile, Flash Step has its own unique button on the screen, similar to Dash.

Roblox mobile players are advised to turn on Shiftlock in order to direct their avatar better while using Flash Step.

The Flash Step ability is incredibly useful for both PvP and PvE situations. Since it doesn't consume energy, players can use it to catch up with fleeing opponents or retreat when their health is low.

When fighting other players on Prison island, you can also take advantage of the location's perpetual nighttime. Use Flash Step to close in on your target while using darkness as a cover.

FAQs on Vox Seas

How much Money is required to learn Flash Step?

To learn Flash Step, you'll need $100,000 in the game.

What other NPCs can be found in Prison?

Apart from the Flash-Step Teacher, quest-givers Jonas and Guard Alex, and the Fruit Remover are located on the Prison island.

What is the level requirement for learning Flash Step?

There is no level requirement for learning this skill. Even beginners can learn it, provided that they have sufficient Cash.

