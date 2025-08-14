  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • Vox Seas map guide: Island orders, bosses, and more

Vox Seas map guide: Island orders, bosses, and more

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 14, 2025 09:42 GMT
Vox Seas loading screen
Memorize the map and then set sail in Vox Seas (Image via Roblox)

Roblox Vox Seas features an expansive world of islands, each containing various enemies and bosses. You begin at Foosha Village or Marine Island, level up by completing quests, and then set out to explore other islands. The enemies on each island are created for specific player levels, so you'll need to plan your route accordingly in this long grind to become the strongest.

Ad

Map knowledge is extremely important for navigating the open world of Vox Seas without getting lost. This article features the game's entire map and a progression guide to assist you in your gameplay.

The complete Vox Seas map

Foosha Village and Marine Island are the starter areas (Image via Vox Seas Trello)
Foosha Village and Marine Island are the starter areas (Image via Vox Seas Trello)

In Vox Seas, you can choose to be a pirate or a marine. Beginner pirates spawn in Foosha Village and are tasked with increasing their bounty by defeating enemies and players. Meanwhile, beginner marines spawn in Marine Island, with the ultimate goal of defeating pirates and claiming their bounties.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To grow stronger, you'll need EXP for leveling up and Money for buying abilities and weapons. Both Experience and Money are naturally obtained by completing quests that require you to defeat enemy mobs and bosses.

After reaching a certain level, it becomes imperative to travel to other islands and take quests that give higher EXP and Money. You can easily reach them by following the compass needle located on the left side of the screen.

Ad

At the time of this writing, there are 17 islands/locations in Vox Seas.

  • Foosha Village
  • Marine Island
  • Werewolf's Island
  • Orange Town
  • Sandstorm Island
  • Frost Island
  • Marine Ford
  • Skypie Lower
  • Skypie Upper
  • Prison
  • Coliseum
  • Vulcan Island
  • Fountain Island
  • Shipwreck
  • Drowned Fleet
  • Dark Arena

Out of all the other locations, the Coliseum, Drowned Fleet, and Dark Arena are special areas. The Coliseum is designed for PvP duels, whereas Drowned Fleet and Dark Island are raid areas, an endgame content.

Vox Seas progression: All island levels and bosses

Mark Hunter, the quest NPC in Werewolf Island (Image via Roblox)
Mark Hunter, the quest NPC in Werewolf Island (Image via Roblox)

The following table features the different bosses and important NPCs you can find on each island:

Ad
IslandRecommended LevelBossesBoss DropsImportant NPCs
Foosha Village (Pirate starter island)1-25--
Quest NPC, Fruit Dealer
Marine Island (Marine starter island)1-25--
Quest NPC, Fruit Dealer
Werewolf's Island25-100King WerewolfShadow Blade, Wolf Skull, Wolf LeatherQuest NPC
Orange Town100-175Bad ClownPirate Hat
Quest NPC, Rare Sword Dealer, Dark Step Teacher
Sandstorm Island175-250PharoahPharaoh's RubyQuest NPC
Frost Island250-325Ice KingGlacial Essence, Frost Core (Right), Frost Core (Left)
Quest NPC, Aura Teacher, Captain Duran
Marine Ford325-400Vice AdmiralAdmiral CapeQuest NPC
Skypie Lower400-450--
Quest NPC, Master Sword Dealer, Serel the Guardian of Light
Prison450-575Valion Ironmaul,
Koaby,
Muzzlejaw		Iron Mace Weapon (Valion Ironmaul)
Quest NPC, Flash Step Teacher, Fruit Remover
Coliseum575-625---
Vulcan Island (Ashforge Bastion)625-700Admiral VulkanAdmiral Cape, Magma Gun
Quest NPC, Blacksmith
Sharkman Park700-775Lord Triton Trident
Quest NPC, Water Kung-Fu Teacher
Skypie Upper775-925Wysper, Thunder GodDivine Pole, Raijin Halo Drums (Thunder God)
Quest NPC, Electric Claw Teacher, Instinct Teacher
Fountain Island925-1100Abandoned Experiment,
EX-77 Ironfist		Volt Core (EX-77 Ironfist)
Quest NPC, Tech specialists
Shipwreck1100+Wandering SoulSoul Crane
Quest NPC, Spirit specialists
Drowned Fleet1100+Sea BeastSea Beast Scale, Fragments, Money-
Dark Arena1100+Black BeardVoid Necklace, Void Corsair's Cloak-
Ad

Visiting the Instinct Teacher (Kenbunshoku Haki) and Aura Teacher (Busoshoku Haki) is crucial for improving your avatar's capabilities. Both pirates and marines can learn Instinct with $150,000 and Aura for $50,000, and then upgrade them with Money or Fragments.

After reaching the level cap, prioritize challenging Black Beard to get one of the meta items in the game. The raid boss drops Void Corsair's Cloak, which gives an extra 15% Fruit Damage, 8% Defense, 750 Health, 400 Energy, and an 8% reduction on all cooldowns.

Ad

To access Skypie Lower after reaching Level 400, you'll need the Air Jump ability. Our detailed guide explains how you can obtain the ability to continue progressing in Vox Seas.

FAQs on Roblox Vox Seas

What does the Blacksmith do?

The Blacksmith, located in Ashforge Bastion, lets you craft different items like Phaorah's Binding and the Cursed Seal Key.

What is the use of Frost Core?

Currently, Frost Core has no usage.

Ad

Which is the best mid-game sword?

The Bisento, purchasable from the Master Sword Dealer, is the best mid-game sword weapon. It has long, extending slashes, which are great for crowd control.

How do I spawn Black Beard?

You can spawn Black Beard by giving a Cursed Seal Key to the Abyssal Oracle in Dark Arena.

How do I spawn Sea Beast?

A Sea Beast spawns every hour at the Drowned Fleet. To fight it, you need to have over 1 million Bounty and an Iron Sail ship.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications