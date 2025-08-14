Vox Seas map guide: Island orders, bosses, and more

Roblox Vox Seas features an expansive world of islands, each containing various enemies and bosses. You begin at Foosha Village or Marine Island, level up by completing quests, and then set out to explore other islands. The enemies on each island are created for specific player levels, so you'll need to plan your route accordingly in this long grind to become the strongest.

Map knowledge is extremely important for navigating the open world of Vox Seas without getting lost. This article features the game's entire map and a progression guide to assist you in your gameplay.

The complete Vox Seas map

Foosha Village and Marine Island are the starter areas (Image via Vox Seas Trello)

In Vox Seas, you can choose to be a pirate or a marine. Beginner pirates spawn in Foosha Village and are tasked with increasing their bounty by defeating enemies and players. Meanwhile, beginner marines spawn in Marine Island, with the ultimate goal of defeating pirates and claiming their bounties.

To grow stronger, you'll need EXP for leveling up and Money for buying abilities and weapons. Both Experience and Money are naturally obtained by completing quests that require you to defeat enemy mobs and bosses.

After reaching a certain level, it becomes imperative to travel to other islands and take quests that give higher EXP and Money. You can easily reach them by following the compass needle located on the left side of the screen.

At the time of this writing, there are 17 islands/locations in Vox Seas.

Foosha Village

Marine Island

Werewolf's Island

Orange Town

Sandstorm Island

Frost Island

Marine Ford

Skypie Lower

Skypie Upper

Prison

Coliseum

Vulcan Island

Fountain Island

Shipwreck

Drowned Fleet

Dark Arena

Out of all the other locations, the Coliseum, Drowned Fleet, and Dark Arena are special areas. The Coliseum is designed for PvP duels, whereas Drowned Fleet and Dark Island are raid areas, an endgame content.

Vox Seas progression: All island levels and bosses

Mark Hunter, the quest NPC in Werewolf Island (Image via Roblox)

The following table features the different bosses and important NPCs you can find on each island:

Island Recommended Level Bosses Boss Drops Important NPCs Foosha Village (Pirate starter island) 1-25 - - Quest NPC, Fruit Dealer Marine Island (Marine starter island) 1-25 - - Quest NPC, Fruit Dealer Werewolf's Island 25-100 King Werewolf Shadow Blade, Wolf Skull, Wolf Leather Quest NPC Orange Town 100-175 Bad Clown Pirate Hat Quest NPC, Rare Sword Dealer, Dark Step Teacher Sandstorm Island 175-250 Pharoah Pharaoh's Ruby Quest NPC Frost Island 250-325 Ice King Glacial Essence, Frost Core (Right), Frost Core (Left) Quest NPC, Aura Teacher, Captain Duran Marine Ford 325-400 Vice Admiral Admiral Cape Quest NPC Skypie Lower 400-450 - - Quest NPC, Master Sword Dealer, Serel the Guardian of Light Prison 450-575 Valion Ironmaul,

Koaby,

Muzzlejaw Iron Mace Weapon (Valion Ironmaul) Quest NPC, Flash Step Teacher, Fruit Remover Coliseum 575-625 - - - Vulcan Island (Ashforge Bastion) 625-700 Admiral Vulkan Admiral Cape, Magma Gun Quest NPC, Blacksmith Sharkman Park 700-775 Lord Triton Trident Quest NPC, Water Kung-Fu Teacher Skypie Upper 775-925 Wysper, Thunder God Divine Pole, Raijin Halo Drums (Thunder God) Quest NPC, Electric Claw Teacher, Instinct Teacher Fountain Island 925-1100 Abandoned Experiment,

EX-77 Ironfist Volt Core (EX-77 Ironfist) Quest NPC, Tech specialists Shipwreck 1100+ Wandering Soul Soul Crane Quest NPC, Spirit specialists Drowned Fleet 1100+ Sea Beast Sea Beast Scale, Fragments, Money - Dark Arena 1100+ Black Beard Void Necklace, Void Corsair's Cloak -

Visiting the Instinct Teacher (Kenbunshoku Haki) and Aura Teacher (Busoshoku Haki) is crucial for improving your avatar's capabilities. Both pirates and marines can learn Instinct with $150,000 and Aura for $50,000, and then upgrade them with Money or Fragments.

After reaching the level cap, prioritize challenging Black Beard to get one of the meta items in the game. The raid boss drops Void Corsair's Cloak, which gives an extra 15% Fruit Damage, 8% Defense, 750 Health, 400 Energy, and an 8% reduction on all cooldowns.

To access Skypie Lower after reaching Level 400, you'll need the Air Jump ability. Our detailed guide explains how you can obtain the ability to continue progressing in Vox Seas.

FAQs on Roblox Vox Seas

What does the Blacksmith do?

The Blacksmith, located in Ashforge Bastion, lets you craft different items like Phaorah's Binding and the Cursed Seal Key.

What is the use of Frost Core?

Currently, Frost Core has no usage.

Which is the best mid-game sword?

The Bisento, purchasable from the Master Sword Dealer, is the best mid-game sword weapon. It has long, extending slashes, which are great for crowd control.

How do I spawn Black Beard?

You can spawn Black Beard by giving a Cursed Seal Key to the Abyssal Oracle in Dark Arena.

How do I spawn Sea Beast?

A Sea Beast spawns every hour at the Drowned Fleet. To fight it, you need to have over 1 million Bounty and an Iron Sail ship.

