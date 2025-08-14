Vox Seas map guide: Island orders, bosses, and more

Roblox Vox Seas features an expansive world of islands, each containing various enemies and bosses. You begin at Foosha Village or Marine Island, level up by completing quests, and then set out to explore other islands. The enemies on each island are created for specific player levels, so you'll need to plan your route accordingly in this long grind to become the strongest.
Map knowledge is extremely important for navigating the open world of Vox Seas without getting lost. This article features the game's entire map and a progression guide to assist you in your gameplay.
The complete Vox Seas map
In Vox Seas, you can choose to be a pirate or a marine. Beginner pirates spawn in Foosha Village and are tasked with increasing their bounty by defeating enemies and players. Meanwhile, beginner marines spawn in Marine Island, with the ultimate goal of defeating pirates and claiming their bounties.
To grow stronger, you'll need EXP for leveling up and Money for buying abilities and weapons. Both Experience and Money are naturally obtained by completing quests that require you to defeat enemy mobs and bosses.
After reaching a certain level, it becomes imperative to travel to other islands and take quests that give higher EXP and Money. You can easily reach them by following the compass needle located on the left side of the screen.
At the time of this writing, there are 17 islands/locations in Vox Seas.
- Foosha Village
- Marine Island
- Werewolf's Island
- Orange Town
- Sandstorm Island
- Frost Island
- Marine Ford
- Skypie Lower
- Skypie Upper
- Prison
- Coliseum
- Vulcan Island
- Fountain Island
- Shipwreck
- Drowned Fleet
- Dark Arena
Out of all the other locations, the Coliseum, Drowned Fleet, and Dark Arena are special areas. The Coliseum is designed for PvP duels, whereas Drowned Fleet and Dark Island are raid areas, an endgame content.
Vox Seas progression: All island levels and bosses
The following table features the different bosses and important NPCs you can find on each island:
Visiting the Instinct Teacher (Kenbunshoku Haki) and Aura Teacher (Busoshoku Haki) is crucial for improving your avatar's capabilities. Both pirates and marines can learn Instinct with $150,000 and Aura for $50,000, and then upgrade them with Money or Fragments.
After reaching the level cap, prioritize challenging Black Beard to get one of the meta items in the game. The raid boss drops Void Corsair's Cloak, which gives an extra 15% Fruit Damage, 8% Defense, 750 Health, 400 Energy, and an 8% reduction on all cooldowns.
To access Skypie Lower after reaching Level 400, you'll need the Air Jump ability. Our detailed guide explains how you can obtain the ability to continue progressing in Vox Seas.
FAQs on Roblox Vox Seas
What does the Blacksmith do?
The Blacksmith, located in Ashforge Bastion, lets you craft different items like Phaorah's Binding and the Cursed Seal Key.
What is the use of Frost Core?
Currently, Frost Core has no usage.
Which is the best mid-game sword?
The Bisento, purchasable from the Master Sword Dealer, is the best mid-game sword weapon. It has long, extending slashes, which are great for crowd control.
How do I spawn Black Beard?
You can spawn Black Beard by giving a Cursed Seal Key to the Abyssal Oracle in Dark Arena.
How do I spawn Sea Beast?
A Sea Beast spawns every hour at the Drowned Fleet. To fight it, you need to have over 1 million Bounty and an Iron Sail ship.
