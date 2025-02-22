How to get and use Hearts in Blox Fruits

During the Valentine's Event in Blox Fruits, you can get your hands on an exclusive currency called the Heart. This currency can be exchanged in the limited-time Valentine's Shop to get various rewards such as Race Rerolls, fruits, Fragments, and so much more. Although the rewards offered here are precious, you must grind hard to afford them.

Ad

Hearts can't be obtained by completing quests or by opening treasure chests. In fact, there's a special condition under which you can obtain this event currency. With our guide below, you can learn about the Hearts in Blox Fruits including how to get and use it.

How to get Hearts in Blox Fruits

Get Hearts by defeating enemies 100 levels above or below your level (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ syoct)

To get Hearts in this Roblox title, you must defeat NPCs like mobs and bosses, but there is a catch. The NPC you will be defeating should be at least 100 levels above or below your current level. For example, if you are on level 500, the enemy should at least be on level 600 or 400. It should be noted that the bosses drop more Hearts than a normal enemy NPC. A boss drops at least 10 Hearts when defeated.

Ad

Trending

In comparison, mobs drop fewer Hearts, but there's a way to boost the income. You can invite your friends to gain a boost to earn more Hearts than usual. A general thing to remember is that you will get more boost if you invite more friends to the server. However, the boost caps at 45% once you have invited three friends. With a 45% boost, you can get anywhere between three to five Hearts from a mob.

Ad

Inviting friends to your server will also give you an XP boost, so be sure to take advantage of it. Farm as many XP as possible so you can more rewards upon leveling up.

Also check: How to get Dragon Heart in Blox Fruits

How to use Hearts in Blox Fruits

Use Hearts to buy items from the Event Shop (Image via Roblox || YouTube@ syoct)

As discussed, Hearts can be used to purchase items from the Valentine's Shop. Thankfully, the Valentine's Shop NPC is found in all three seas on the following islands.

Ad

First Sea location : Next to the fountain in the Middle Town

: Next to the fountain in the Middle Town Second Sea location : Inside the Cafe

: Inside the Cafe Third Sea location: Inside a building at the Castle on the Sea. Find the NPC near the entrance of the small bar next to the building.

Interacting with the NPC will reveal the Valentine's Shop UI, featuring various items you can purchase using Hearts. This includes Beli, Fragments, Race Rerolls, fruits, Aura Skin, accessories, etc. Additionally, the shop refreshes every hour.

Ad

FAQs

What is the fastest way to earn Hearts in Blox Fruits?

During the Valentine's Event, the fastest way to earn Hearts is by inviting your friends. Take advantage of the income boost you get after inviting your friends to farm Hearts.

Where do I use Hearts in Blox Fruits?

You can use Hearts at the Valentine's Shop to purchase items like Beli, Fragment, Fruit, etc.

When will the Valentine's Event end in Blox Fruits?

Currently, there is no confirmed date on which the Valentine's Event will end. However, you can expect it to end during the early March period.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024