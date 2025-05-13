How to get and use the Recall Wrench in Grow a Garden

The Recall Wrench in Grow a Garden is one of the most expensive pieces og Gear available for purchase at the Gear Shop. If you didn't already know, a Gear is a piece of equipment that can come in handy in your day-to-day farm work in this experience. Each Gear has a unique functionality, and so does the Recall Wrench. Its main use is to teleport the user to the Gear Shop in a second.

Ad

If you want to buy a piece of Gear before anyone reaches the Gear Shop, then a Recall Wrench can help you plenty. Read on to learn how to get and use this equipment for good.

How to get the Recall Wrench in Grow a Garden

The Gear Shop (Image via Roblox)

You can get a Recall Wrench from the Gear Shop, which is located next to the Pet Egg stand. To reach there, walk straight from the Seed Shop, and you will find it on the opposite side. Once you have reached the Gear Shop, interact with the NPC standing there to see its stock. If the Recall Wrench is available for purchase, you can get it by spending 150,000 Sheckles (in-game currency).

Ad

Trending

Players must remember that the Recall Wrench is an Uncommon Gear; hence, it may not be available in stock often. However, you can wait five minutes for the Gear Shop to refresh, so you can purchase the Recall Wrench if it comes back in stock.

The Recall Wrench (Image via Roblox)

Upon purchasing a Recall Wrench, you can use it five times in this Roblox title. After exhausting this limit, this Gear will vanish, and you must purchase another one from the shop.

Ad

What does a Recall Wrench do in Grow a Garden?

As hinted earlier, you can use a Recall Wrench to teleport yourself to the Gear Shop. You can do this by equipping this tool from the quick slot or your inventory and then clicking on it. You will then be teleported to the Gear Shop instantly, without any loading screen. This ability will work only five times, so make sure you count every attempt.

Ad

We recommend you use the Recall Wrench only when the Gear Shop refreshes. This will allow you to purchase the newly added stock before any other player on the server. Also, ideally, keep this Gear in your inventory and not in the quick slot. There are chances that you may accidentally equip and use it, wasting one attempt.

Also check: Grow a Garden Mutations guide

FAQs

How much does the Recall Wrench cost in Grow a Garden?

Ad

You can purchase a Recall Wrench from the Gear Shop after paying 150,000 Sheckles.

What does a Recall Wrench do in Grow a Garden?

A Recall Wrench offers teleportation to the Gear Shop five times. This Gear will disappear from your inventory after you have exhausted your tries.

Where is the Gear Shop in Grow a Garden?

In this game, you can find the Gear Shop next to the Pet Egg stand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aniket Aniket is a Roblox writer at Sportskeeda. Not only has he been a gamer all his life, but so have most of his family members. So, choosing to write about games was a natural choice. It lets him craft engaging and insightful content for like-minded gaming enthusiasts around the world.



With this deep passion for gaming and an eye for the latest trends in the Roblox universe, Aniket aims to deliver articles that inform, entertain, and educate. While pursuing a Bachelor's Degree in Commerce, Aniket also managed to gather two years of content writing experience focusing on video games of all genres.



When not immersed in the virtual world of Roblox, Aniket enjoys exploring story-based titles like Red Dead Redemption 2 and Batman: Arkham Knight. In the real world, he likes to dabble in music and cricket. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2024